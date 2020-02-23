TBHS seniors Warren Carr and Dalton McInerney have been on a crash course for a memorable postseason on the wrestling mat. That started this weekend, as both were crowned regional champions in Cheyenne.
They were joined at the top of the podium by junior Dylan Catlin, who has been on a tear since returning from a partially torn ligament in his knee, and the Thunder Basin wrestling team placed second at the 4A East Regional Tournament behind Cheyenne East.
As a team, the Bolts finished with 12 placers, including the three champions and four runners-up, qualifying 21 wrestlers for the state tournament.
“The guys were ready to roll. We’re getting progressively better every weekend and this one was no exception,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “We wrestled hard and ended up making a few mistakes that if we fix, will put us in a great position at state.”
The three Bolts who won titles handled their championship matches without much issue. Carr, who pinned his way to the final at 152 pounds, rolled to a 17-1 technical fall.
McInerney had a similar regional outing, which started with 44-second and 29-second pins to advance to the finals. Once there, Kadera said he was dominant in a 7-0 decision.
Catlin was the only Bolt to pin his way all the way through the regional tournament. Two first-period pins took him into the title match, where he put Cheyenne East’s Aidan Mitchell’s shoulders down 48 seconds into the second period.
The other four Bolts in the championship round couldn’t manage a win, but Kadera said they all had their chances. Sophomore Seamus Casey faced Cheyenne East’s Amos Salano, a 126-pound state champ from last year, and lost a close 6-4 decision at 120 pounds.
Jeric Igo’s trip to the 126-pound championship was a similar story, as he lost 5-2, but Kadera said he was in the match the entire time.
At 195 pounds, a stalling call was what cost freshman Lane Catlin and he lost 3-2 in overtime.
And at 220 pounds, Kadera said that Brock Sather just got out of position a couple of times and Cheyenne East’s Bradley Whitright took advantage in a 9-4 decision.
Thunder Basin also had five of seven wrestlers in third-place matches win — 132-pound Zion Morbeto, 138-pound Cody Edlund, 160-pound Logan Geiser, 182-pound Christopher Richter and 195-pound Dylan Glick.
Although East’s score of 240.5 was comfortably ahead of Thunder Basin’s second-place score of 207, Kadera feels good about where his team is heading into the season’s final weekend.
“We were looking to get the best possible seedings heading into state,” Kadera said. “Those guys that placed set themselves up for a successful state.”
The state tournament is Friday and Saturday in Casper.
