David Carpenter isn’t one to complain about free money.
Carpenter, the project manager of sports wagering for the Wyoming Gaming Commission, has overseen the introduction to sports betting in Wyoming since Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill of legalization last April.
Wyoming became the 23rd state to have legal sports betting in addition to the District of Columbia, according to actionnetwork.com. At the time, Wyoming and Tennessee were the only two states to permit online-only sports betting.
Before legalizing sports betting, Wyoming hadn’t allowed gambling outside of tribal lands with the exception of some horse-racing events.
While he admits the state’s first 10 months of legal sports betting hasn’t seen the volume he expected, Carpenter still believes Wyoming is on pace to see higher profits later this year.
Two sports books — DraftKings and BetMGM — opened their electronic doors on the first day of September last year. Wyoming saw between 10,000 to 15,000 unique users register to the two sports books in the first few weeks of legal sports betting, Carpenter said.
That number ballooned to close to 30,000 users late in the NFL football season. The Super Bowl saw the most action out of any sporting event by far with a total of $1,177,856 being wagered on the February contest, according to the gaming commission’s website.
Nearly five months later, Wyoming is still close to 30,000 users with sports betting accounts.
“I think it’s been going pretty well so far,” Carpenter said. “We’re obviously a smaller state so our numbers look smaller than other states but we have four operators providing services in Wyoming now.”
FanDuel joined DraftKings and BetMGM in Wyoming in March. Caesars Sportsbook became the fourth online gambling company in the state when it opened in Wyoming last week.
Carpenter was expecting the state to have more than 30,000 unique gambling accounts by this time but he’s optimistic that number will grow during the upcoming football season. The majority of the state’s gambling activity has centered around football while other sports like basketball and hockey have seen significantly less action, Carpenter said.
Carpenter and the rest of the gaming commission don’t have any surrounding states to use as a reference to compare to Wyoming. Colorado is in the most similar situation but has over 5 million more residents. To the east, South Dakota betters are only allowed to place wagers in Deadwood.
The goal for Carpenter is to reach the 10% mark of Wyoming’s population having sports betting accounts. That would require roughly 50,000 unique users to gamble through one of the four sports books.
“Our goal at the end of the day is to get the illegal offshore operators out of the state and to bring in these regulated markets to make money off of,” Carpenter said.
The state of Wyoming makes 10% of all revenue from the gambling companies. The first $300,000 made by the state each year goes to the Department of Health for programs intended to treat gambling addiction, Carpenter said.
The remaining profit goes directly into Wyoming’s general fund to help fund schools and other projects across the state.
Wyoming did not surpass the $300,000 threshold during its first fourth months with legalized sports betting last year. Carpenter expects the state to go over the benchmark this year but not until later this fall.
A realistic goal for Wyoming this year is to reach $1 million in revenue in its first full calendar year with legal sports betting. Regardless of where sports betting ends up, horse racing and skill games are still bringing the state the most revenue by “tens of millions of dollars,” Carpenter said.
Bettors are free to bet on professional and college sports, motorsports, boxing and practically any event that is considered a sport. Carpenter is always looking for new sports to approve for sports book to offer odds on and has even offered companies the option to potentially create bets for the upcoming Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.
While revenue numbers aren’t as high as originally expected, an important key to the equation is how maintaining sports betting costs the state little to no money, Carpenter said. At the end of the day, whatever money Wyoming brings in with sports betting is money the state wouldn’t otherwise have.
“I think we’re right in line with our numbers compared to other states, we’re just on a different level because of our population,” Carpenter said. “I think it’ll continue to grow for quite a while and I think that the excitement will keep building.”
