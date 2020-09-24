Volleyball
Thunder Basin sweeps Rapid City schools
Thunder Basin High School is into double-digit wins on the season with two convincing victories at home over Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central on Thursday night.
The matches started with a dominating performance over Rapid City Central, a match the Bolts swept in three sets 25-11, 25-9 and 25-20.
“I thought the girls played really well,” coach Wenett Martin said. “They pretty much dominated Central. That last set was a set that was close because of our errors and us having too many hitting errors.
“Those aren’t bad errors. I take those errors. It means we’re playing aggressive.”
The Bolts went on to play Rapid City Stevens 90 minutes but weren’t phased. Thunder Basin won in four sets, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-17.
“To turn around and play Stevens the way we did, that was a tough team and both teams were just banging the ball. I was tickled by how they played,” Martin said. “Things are starting to come together. Stuff we wanted to improve on is starting to come together.”
After Thursday’s matches the Bolts have a two-week break from competition, a planned break to give the players some time to hit the reset button before conference play.
“We kind of need a little bit of a break right now,” Martin said. “The kids are excited. I think the break is well deserved.”
The Bolts are ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball poll with a 10-2 record.
Campbell County splits Thursday doubleheader
A lot of emotions were left on the court Thursday night for Campbell County High School when the Camels split with Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.
Thursday was senior night for the Camels, where four seniors were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the program.
“This is a special group of seniors,” coach Marcy Befus said. “I love the way they’re leading the team. They show up to practice every day and set the tone. They work hard and they help out the younger kids.
“There’s just no drama with them. They’re here to get better and they want to get better.”
On the court, Campbell County played Rapid City Stevens first, losing all three sets 25-14, 25-22 and 25-23. The loss brought the Camels’ losing streak to four games, which they broke a few hours later with a 3-1 win over Rapid City Central.
Playing nonconference games takes the pressure off the players and gives them an opportunity to improve, Befus said.
“Let’s go in not so much worried about winning and losing and worry about getting better,” Befus said. “It’s a chance to work on the things we need to work on and just focus on getting better.”
Thursday night was a good sign for the Camels going forward, Befus said.
“We’re so close to putting it all together,” Befus said. “We just have a few lapses and if we could just get rid of those, we’d be dangerous.”
Thursday’s split brings the Camels to 5-7 on the season, but Befus doesn’t think that’s indicative of the team’s talent.
“That game against Central was the closest we’ve been to clicking together on all six cylinders the whole time,” Befus said. “(We were) getting rid of the unforced errors and playing aggressive and moving the ball around.
“It’s kind of what I’ve been waiting for.”
The Camels won’t have much time off before another doubleheader in Casper. Campbell County will play non-conference matches against Natrona County and Douglas at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday.
— News Record Staff
