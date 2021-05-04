ARENA FOOTBALL
Mustangs to open second team in Billings
Owners of the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team announced plans Friday to create a second team in Billings, Montana.
The team will join the Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football League starting next season. It will play at the MetraPark First Interstate Arena, said Keith Russ, owner and managing partner of Pick-Six Entertainment. Russ and partner Tel Koan started Pick-Six when they launched the Wyoming Mustangs late last year.
The team has partnered with the Billings Gazette and EconoPrint to let fans decide the new team’s name. Public input will determine the team name, logo and how it should be positioned within the city, according to a press release from the team.
The Mustangs have found early success at the box office in Gillette. Through its first four homes games, the team sold 14,356 tickets, Russ said.
GOLF
Bolt Colter Praus breaks school record with 70
One golfer had the best round of his high school career this weekend as the Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school golf teams hosted a tournament Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course.
Thunder Basin’s Colter Praus won the boys side of the tournament with a score of 70, which broke the school record for lowest score in 18 holes, coach Kameron Hunter said. Praus’ round led the Bolts boys to tie with Campbell County for second place with a score of 329.
Campbell County’s second place finish was led by Shay Leupold’s second-place finish with a score of 77. Payton Wasson finished fifth with 79, followed by Brant Morrison (86) and Dawson Reed (87).
The Bolt girls won the tournament with a second-place score from Karissa Tranas (78), a third-place score of 79 from Maria Farnum and a fourth-place finish by Darby Barstad with a score of 81.
SOCCER
Bolts outscore South and Laramie 19-0
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team earned a pair of home wins to improve to 12-0 this past weekend. The Bolts beat Laramie 5-0 Friday and Cheyenne South 14-0 Saturday at TBHS.
Against Laramie, Sergio Pelayo got the scoring started with a goal in the 5th minute to put the Bolts up 1-0. Damien Myers scored with 13:24 left in the first half to give Thunder Basin a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Sergey Pfiel scored 14 minutes into the second half before Cody Shrum added his first goal of the game off a penalty kick with 21:54 left in the game.
Ricardo Diaz finished the scoring with a goal with 17:14 left.
On Saturday, the Bolts got out to an early lead and continued to find ways to get the ball into Cheyenne South’s net. Pfiel scored less than three minutes into the game followed by a Cade Ayers goal off a corner kick nine minutes into the game to go up 2-0.
The Bolts then scored three times in less than a minute and a half off goals from Ian Tucker, Myers and Shrum to go up 5-0. Thunder Basin continued its offensive attack with goals from Diaz, Gunnar Gauthier, Caleb Howell and Ayers to go into the half with a 9-0 lead.
In the second half, Ayers scored in the 41st minute before the Bolts were able to find the back of the net again to go up 11-0. Ayers scored again with 17:45 left in the contest before Howell netted his second goal with 16:30 left.
Shrum rounded out the scoring montage with a goal with 12:45 left.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys soccer rankings behind only Jackson and still have yet to give up a goal this season.
