The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team improved to 4-2 on the season after going 3-0 at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River this weekend.
The Bolts started the tournament with a 60-32 win over Rock Springs on Thursday. Junior Joelie Spelts led the team with 18 points, followed by junior Laney McCarty with 17 and sophomore Attie Westbrook with eight.
Thunder Basin moved on to beat Star Valley 48-23 Friday. McCarty led the team with 14 points, followed by senior Gabby Mendoza with eight and junior Kinley Larson with six.
The Bolts closed out the second tournament of the season with a 41-37 win over Mountain View on Saturday. McCarty again led the Bolts with 14 points while Spelts had eight and senior Risa Pilon had seven.
Thunder Basin started the season ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings but fell to No. 5 after starting the season 1-2 last weekend. This weekend's 3-0 performance gives the Bolts plenty of momentum going forward.
