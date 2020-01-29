Karlie Valdez, who was a sophomore midfielder on the Gillette College women’s soccer team last season, has committed to play for St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud Minnesota.
Valdez, a West Haven, Utah, native, chose NCAA Division II St. Cloud over a few other four-year universities that were recruiting her because she connected with the coaches and players during the recruiting process, she said.
“We actually had a Facetime call instead of a normal phone call, so it made it feel more personal,” Valdez said. “I liked how they were really hands-on wanting to interact with you all of the time to see where you’re at and making sure that you know that they’re there for you.”
Valdez scored seven goals and added eight assists last season with the Pronghorns after notching four points in her freshman season.
She also competes on the Pronghorns basketball team. St. Cloud State doesn’t have women’s college basketball.
“I wanted to focus on soccer more. I really love both the sports, but I love soccer just a little bit more,” Valdez said.
St. Cloud State went 12-5-3 in 2019, competing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Valdez plans to graduate with an associate degree in health science from Gillette College in the spring. At St. Cloud, she’ll study to become an athletic trainer or physical therapist, she said.
She is the fifth sophomore from last season’s Gillette College women’s soccer program to commit to a four-year university to continue their college careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.