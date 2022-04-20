The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 14-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Wheatland at home on Tuesday.
The Bolts beat the Bulldogs 14-0 and 15-1 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. Game one counted as a conference win and game two was a nonconference win.
In game one, Thunder Basin out-hit Wheatland 12-1. Emma Kimberling led the way at the plate with three RBIs, followed by Macie Selfors and Caitline Kaul with two RBIs apiece.
Jaci Piercy earned the win on the mound with a five-inning shutout. She allowed just one hit while striking out 13 of the 18 batters she faced.
In game two, Thunder Basin's bats stayed hot and the team collected 13 more hits at the plate. Kimberling led the team for a second straight game with four RBIs and Guinevere Lee, Ella Partlow and Dylanee Terry each drove in two.
Partlow earned the win on the mound by allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out 12.
Thunder Basin will return to the field for a pair of home doubleheaders this weekend. The Bolts will host Cheyenne East at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.