The Campbell County High School football team started the season with a 56-8 loss to Rock Springs on the road Friday night.
The Camels got down early in the contest and couldn't recover after costly turnovers gave the Tigers good field position over the course of the game. Campbell County turned the ball over on six consecutive drives.
Rock Springs scored the first points of the game on a 4-yard run by Isaac Schoenfeld to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Campbell County responded immediately with a 80-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr to Brady Tompkins on the team's first offensive play of the season. But after the extra point attempt was blocked, the Camel offense wouldn't score the rest of the way.
Shoenfeld found the end zone for the second time with a 6-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Brock Bider to give the Tigers a 14-6 lead. After a Camel punt, Rock Springs scored on a huge pass play to go up 21-6.
The Camels turned the ball over on an interception on the next drive to give the Tigers the ball right back at the beginning of the second quarter. Bider found Shoenfeld a second time on a 43-yard touchdown pass to put Rock Springs up 28-6.
Campbell County threw a second consecutive interception to give the Tigers the ball back at the Camels' 18-yard line. Rock Springs took advantage with another score on a 6-yard touchdown run to take a 35-6 lead with 9:31 left in the second quarter.
The Camels threw an interception on the third straight drive but the Campbell County defense forced a safety to make the score 35-8 and gave the ball right back to CCHS. But a fourth-straight turnover in the form of a fumbled snap gave the Tigers the ball back at the Camels' 15-yard line.
Rock Springs scored again on a five-yard touchdown run with 4:27 left in the half to take a 42-8 lead.
Another Camel interception turned into seven more points with a 1-yard touchdown run by Rock Springs to give the Tigers a 49-8 lead going into the locker room at half time.
In the second half, turnovers continued to be the story of the game for both teams. After going three-and-out, a bad snap on the punt to gave Rock Springs the ball at the 9-yard line.
The next play, the Tigers went up 56-8 with a 9-yard touchdown pass to bring the game to its final score.
The Camels will return to the field for its home-opener next week. Campbell County will host Laramie at 7 p.m. at CCHS.
