One displaced Pronghorn has already found a new home, but he is holding out to hear more about the Northern Wyoming Community College District’s decision to cut the athletics programs at Gillette and Sheridan colleges.
Joseph Jones, the speedy point guard who showed so much promise last year as a freshman, woke up Thursday morning to the news that he no longer had a team to play for. It was a dark, uncertain time for Jones and all the athletes and coaches involved with the heartbreaking decision.
“It was wild. I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Jones said about the announcement that caught him and his teammates off guard. “It was crazy waking up to something like that. When I saw the message on Twitter and on our group chat, I really didn’t believe it until coach (Shawn Neary) called me and sounded super upset.”
Jones said his first thought after hearing the news from Neary was simply, "Wow!' But he also had to quickly shift priorities to his own future and trying to find a new team for the upcoming season.
That didn’t take long.
By Friday afternoon, Jones had been already been scooped up by Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas.
Even though it only took one day to find a new home, Jones had to do all the work. With most rosters already full or close to it this late in the offseason, he was the one that had to make contact and inquire about openings at other schools.
Fortunately, one of his former teammates, Mason Archambault, knew that Barton Community College was still looking for a late commit. Once Jones found that out, the process happened quickly.
“Once I knew I had another school and a backup plan, that meant a lot, honestly,” Jones said.
Jones has only committed and not yet signed with Barton, which leaves the door open to a possible return to Gillette College should the college district somehow reverse its decision or another alternative to play for the Pronghorns materializes.
All coaches are now out of jobs and athletes have been notified their teams have been cut, but the Gillette community is still holding onto hope that the decision can be reversed.
The program cuts were a prominent part of a special county commissioners meeting Monday night, where community members were encouraged to attend the Northern Wyoming Community College District’s Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday in Sheridan.
There’s still some hope, but Jones is relieved to find a landing spot after abruptly being left without a team. His family is happy that he’ll be closer to home, but Jones said he “definitely” wants to come back to Gillette if the program is saved.
Junior colleges are often the home to young men who come from difficult circumstances. The Gillette College men’s basketball team has fit that mold in the past, which is one of the reasons that Jones thinks it was wrong to axe the program.
“The whole situation is crazy to me. You have people wanting to get out of the area they grew up in. Sometimes they come from bad areas and different situations,” Jones said. “A lot of them want that as an escape. I know it hurt a lot of players.”
DeJuan Wright, a former Pronghorn who went on to play professionally overseas, voiced the same sentiment on Facebook. He was a part of the very first Pronghorn team in 2010 and praised coach Shawn Neary, his wife Ann and the entire Gillette community for treating him like “one of their own.”
“The sense of community and passion is felt at every game, every sporting event and these things make lasting impacts in the lives of young athletes,” Wright said in his Facebook post. “Coach Neary believed in a young kid from Detroit, as the city of Gillette allowed me to become one of their own.
“Gillette College sports has changed the landscape and lives of many.”
