The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team's first win of the season looked all but guaranteed with a little over 1 minute left in the Saturday's home-opener against the Dallas Prime in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
After blowing an 18-point halftime lead, the Mustangs went back ahead with a 45-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from To'Mas Newman with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter. After a successful two-point conversion, Wyoming took a 38-34 lead going into the final minute of the game.
But Wyoming's ensuing kickoff hit the ceiling in the Wyoming Center, giving Dallas good field position to start its final drive of the game at the Mustangs 15-yard line. After a roughing the passer penalty against Wyoming on 4th and 10, Dallas was able to punch in a 1-yard touchdown run to steal the momentum from the home crowd.
The Mustangs had one final chance for a game-winning drive but a fumbled snap led to the final seconds running off the game clock to give Wyoming its second loss of the season.
Wyoming dominated the first half of Saturday's contest. Tabyus Taylor opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Mustangs up 8-0 midway through the first quarter. After a Yaphay Harvey interception on defense, quarterback Eric Caldwell found Michael Barulich for a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Wyoming up 16-0.
Dallas cut the lead to 16-6 with a 7-yard touchdown pass during its first drive of the second quarter. But Wyoming responded with the second connection between Caldwell and Barulich for a 22-yard touchdown and a 22-6 lead.
Dallas bounced back and intercepted a Caldwell pass during the next drive. The Prime then scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-12 with 2:31 left in the first half.
Taylor found the end zone for the second time on the Mustangs next drive, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the second quarter to give Wyoming a 30-12 lead going into the halftime break.
The Mustangs allowed 26 points in the second half, starting with a 3-yard Dallas touchdown run on the first drive of the third quarter to cut Wyoming's lead to 30-18. Dallas recovered a fumbled snap by Caldwell on the ensuing drive and scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 30-26 with 4:21 left in the third quarter.
Dallas intercepted Caldwell again on the next two drives. The Prime failed to score on the first drive but eventually took its first lead of the game on the second drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:25 left in the game to go up 34-30.
Wyoming didn't go down quietly down the stretch as Newman's 45-yard kickoff return for a touchdown brought the life back into home crowd. But the Prime's late touchdown run gave Dallas the 40-38 lead with 24.5 seconds left and put the finishing touches on the team's upset win.
"This one is definitely disappointing and it stings but that just means there's room for improvement," Barulich said. "We did a lot of positive things today and it's not all negative. I'm proud of my teammates for what we were able to do today in terms of scoring points."
The Mustangs dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss. Wyoming will return to the field next weekend for a road game against the Omaha Beef.
The Mustangs and Beef will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Omaha.
