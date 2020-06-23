The Gillette Blue Jays fastpitch softball teams put the Energy Sports Complex to use over the weekend for the Razor City Showcase.
Coach Jim West said the 18U team played much better at the tournament than it has over the past couple of weekends. It was stellar through three pool games, winning all three before losing the first game in the gold bracket.
“We lost when it counted and won when it kind of didn’t. We went 3-1, but lost on the bracket day when they really count,” West said. “We played well, a lot better than we have the last few weekends.”
With four A teams and eight B teams in the 18U division, the competition wasn’t quite as stiff as the previous two weekends for the Blue Jays. The majority of the visiting teams were from Colorado.
Dakota Jones was the two-way standout for the Blue Jays over the weekend. With multiple double plays on defense and driving in the most runs for the team, she paced Gillette during the three wins. West said Jacey Piercy was also great on defense.
Maddy Piercy and Ali West were winners on the mound during bracket play.
One of the highlight plays of the weekend was a standup triple by Macie Selfors with the bases loaded Saturday.
Selfors, just 14 years old playing on the 18U team, used her speed to get to third base with ease, then an errant throw allowed her to score. That accounted for four runs. West said an in-the-park scoring play doesn’t happen often.
“Defensively and pitching, we did really well,” West said. “Offensively, Dakota Jones had a great weekend hitting. She carried us with a lot of singles and RBIs.”
The Blue Jays 10U and 12U team also had solid outings over the weekend and both took second place. They were undefeated all the way up to their championship games, but fell short of winning it all Sunday.
Overall, West said the tournament was a success, the third one hosted in Gillette during a coronavirus-shortened softball season. In total, 52 teams came to Gillette for the tournament.
The only hiccup was a rain and hailstorm Friday night that delayed a couple of games until Saturday. West said volunteers and help from his team were key. Multiple players were at the fields past 10 p.m. Friday mopping up.
“What makes a tournament like this successful is we had lots of help throughout our organization,” West said. “We get a lot of volunteers that help with field prep and reporting scores and the umpires that come.
“Without the dedication from all those people that come together, we couldn’t pull a tournament like this off.”
The Blue Jays will play in the Rushmore Classic this weekend in Rapid City, South Dakota, beginning Friday.
