The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team got off to a quick start to the season with a 5-0 sweep at the Powell/Cody Duals Friday and Saturday.
The team wrestled well to start the regular season, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. The Bolts beat Powell 60-21, Lander 60-12, Natrona County 36-33, Cody 42-39 and Riverton 54-21.
Lane Catlin was the lone Bolt to end the weekend with an individual record of 5-0 in the 220-pound weight class. Dylan Catlin also went undefeated in Powell with a 3-0 record in the 138-pound weight class.
Five Bolts got on the bus heading back to Gillette with 4-1 records in their pockets. Alex Draper at 120 pounds, Jeric Igo at 126 pounds, Parker Lee at 132 pounds, Seamus Casey at 145 pounds and Aidyn Mitchell at 195 pounds.
Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds) and Cael Porter (152 pounds) both went 3-2 over the weekend while Jais Rose won both matches he wrestled to start the season 2-0 at 138 pounds.
The Bolts will get back to practice this week before hosting the Pat Weede Invitational along with Campbell County starting at 2 p.m. Friday.
