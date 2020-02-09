The Campbell County High School girls basketball team didn’t shoot well and took plenty of fouls against Cheyenne South.
Defense saved the Camels (6-10), and they finished their weekend 2-0 with a 42-40 win over the Bison.
“I was really pleased, really happy, despite the fact that it was a two-point win,” Camel coach Mitch Holst said. “We overcame a lot.”
Though the Camels shot 17-59 (28%) from the field, and gave up 25 free throw attempts, while only taking six themselves, they won after pulling away in the third quarter.
Campbell County outscored South 15-6 thanks to a scoring streak from junior Shaelea Milliron, and the team held on in the fourth to take the low-scoring win.
CCHS only let South shoot 36 field goals in the game and won the turnover battle 19-12.
Milliron led the Camels with 12 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Madison Robertson added 10 points.
CCHS defeated Laramie 70-44 on Friday in the first game of the road trip.
The Camels won by running away late, Holst said.
“Two big, not just wins, but the way we won (them) might bode well for our future,” Holst said.
Campbell County won four of its last five games after starting the season 2-9. It played some difficult teams from out of state to start the season, and took a few blowout losses on the way.
The team also lost starting senior players Breckyn Percifield and Ali West to injury, and younger, less experienced players have needed to step into larger roles.
“We played a lot of really good teams that have tested our metal, and I feel like you always hope that helps you down the road. Maybe it did this weekend,” Holst said.
Campbell County hosts Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. on Friday, and then Cheyenne Central at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the two-game weekend home series at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.