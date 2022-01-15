Thunder Basin High School assistant coach Jason Gill was selected to coach in the 49th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl this summer in Casper.
Gill will join Bolts’ head coach Trent Pikula for the event. Pikula was picked as an assistant coach three out of his first four seasons at TBHS. This year will be his first as head coach for the North Team.
Joining Gill and Pikula on staff for the will be Ron Hammond of Buffalo, Kirk McLaughlin of Big Horn, Rich Despain of Rocky Mountain-Cowley and Boz Backen of Hulett. The South Team will be coached by Blaine Christensen of Rock Springs, Jay Rhoades of Douglas, Robb Nicolay of Torrington, Brandon Gifford of Lingle-Fort Laramie and Keegan Willford of Encampment.
Over 155 athletes were nominated and the selection process is now underway to trim the rosters to 36 player on each team.
The Shrine Bowl will be played June 11 at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
Well deserved Coach Gill & Coach Pikula!
