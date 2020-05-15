Thar’s Ranch is still planning on holding its Memorial Day Sort after getting it approved by Campbell County Public Health, according to its Facebook page.
The event is scheduled for May 23-24 at the Cam-Plex’s east pavilion. It will be Thar’s Ranch’s first event after the coronavirus regulations canceled events in March.
Thar’s Ranch will take entries at the door, said co-owner Zane Thar. Prices range from $25-35 for an entry depending on the class.
“I think the people are ready to go somewhere and they’ll play it by the rules,” Thar said. “The rules aren’t that bad. It’s pretty much just, ‘keep your distance.’”
He said that the regulations will not be too hard to enforce because sorting doesn’t require people to be close together.
There will be regulations to follow COVID-19 pandemic guidelines (sent to the News Record from co-owner Stacey Thar):
- Small meetings (up to 25 people)
- Extreme sanitation with approved chemicals and increased frequency
- Controlling traffic to have separate entrance and exits
- Face masks for Cam-Plex and event promoter staff
- Posting signs reminding people of safe social distancing, etc.
- Asking anyone with symptoms not to enter Cam-Plex property
- Limiting access to common touch areas like door knobs, restroom doors, etc.
- Spreading out cuing lines
- Keeping spectators spread out and not gathering in groups of more than 25 people.
- Make regular announcements via loudspeaker reminding everyone about social distancing, etc.
- Saddle and unsaddle outside. This is normally what they do.
