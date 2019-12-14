Senior guard Payton McGrather nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute Saturday to set the tone for a dominating win for the Thunder Basin Girls.
The Bolts started on a 12-0 run and for the third straight night were in complete control by halftime.
Saturday marked the Bolts worst worst offensive night of the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Basketball Tournament, but its defense was better than ever against Evanston.
Thunder Basin forced 24 turnovers and only allowed three field goals in a 59-13 win to move to 3-0 on the young season.
“I think we’re doing good on defense and offense, but offense just takes a little more practice,” junior Gabby Drube said. “On defense, you can always hustle. … I think all of us just hustle all the time. There’s not one girl that won’t hustle.”
The Bolts’ best stretch of offense came in the first 2 minutes and 20 seconds of the game and McGrath provided the spark with her back-to-back 3-pointers. Then TBHS turned two steals into layups by Drube and senior Jersie Taylor, before senior Molly Strub knocked down a turnaround jumper in the post.
That made it 12-0 with 5:42 left in the first quarter, but the offense quieted for the rest of the half. The only other bucket in the opening quarter was a trey from Taylor with 3:35 remaining, but the stifling defense still allowed TBHS to take a 15-5 lead into the second quarter.
“We didn’t come out like we normally do. … We were kind of slow, we weren’t talking. We just didn’t do the little things that we normally do,” said Taylor, who led the team with 14 points.
The struggles continued for almost four minutes in the second period. Three points from Drube were the only contributions, until Taylor scored at the four-minute mark to make it 20-5.
“It felt like we only scored five points in like 10 minutes,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “They were just packing it in and we were having a tough time finishing.”
Taylor’s bucket gave the Bolts some life and they rattled off nine unanswered points in the next 2:30. Junior Brady Diemling knocked down a 3 to extend the lead to 25-5, before Sydney Solem scored on the break and Marrissa Jordan assisted Strub for an inbounds score.
TBHS went into the second half up 29-8, despite not playing up to the high standard set during the first two games of the season.
“I think we were just not super focused the first half, but when came out in the second half, we were a little more focused,’ Drube said.
The Bolts only scored one more point in the second half than they did in the first, but their defense took another step up. They only allowed five points in the third quarter, while scoring 20 to take a 47-10 lead into a fourth quarter that Evanston could only manage three points in.
The offense still had one foot stuck in the mud to start the third, but junior Brooke Conklin provided a spark. She nailed a 3 near the four-minute mark and then converted an and-1 layup to take a 39-10 lead with 2:38 remaining.
Solem scored the final field goal of the third quarter after grabbing two offensive rebounds on the same play and Kate Hladky added a pair of free throws to make it 47-10 heading into the final eight minutes.
The running clock, which starts when a lead is more than 40, kicked in two minutes into the fourth. Strub nailed a 3 on the first possession and then junior Breckyn Hamlin scored on the break to make it 53-10.
The starters came out of the game after that, but the defense still held the Red Devils to just three points in the fourth to cruise to the 59-13 win.
Lutgen said it was the best defensive game of the weekend, as the Bolts didn’t let Evanston get comfortable for a second.
“(The Bolts) just take you completely out of everything that you want to do. … They just get up in you and make you go places you don’t want to go,” Evanston coach Jeremy Fessler said. “They’re just so good at anticipating where you’re going next. They’re very good defensively.”
Taylor led the Bolts in scoring for the third straight game, this time with 14 points. McGrath finished with nine, Strub had seven, while Conklin, Drube and Diemling all added six.
Next up for the Bolts will be some great competition at the Nike Winter Showcase in Phoenix this. Their first game is at noon Wednesday against Mullen, Colorado.
“I think we’re ready for Arizona,” Lutgen said.
