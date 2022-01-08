Both the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls indoor track teams are going into the season with young but promising talent. The Bolts also are going into the new year hoping to get back to normal.
Last year’s indoor track and field season was a headache for everyone involved.
COVID-19 policies left winter sports with the most strict regulations because of the confined spaces of participating indoors. While sports like basketball and wrestling were limited to 250 fans, indoor track was the only sport that was not allowed spectators by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
To go along with parents and fans not being allowed to watch meets, the indoor track season also was condensed and featured just three regular season meets where athletes could qualify for state. At those meets, the maximum number of participants allowed was 300 compared to a normal meet with more than 1,000 athletes.
“Last year was just an interesting year all around,” TBHS coach Tanner Kelting said. “I’m just hoping we get back to normal as much as possible, whatever normal is. But I always feel good going into a new season.”
During the first week of practice, Kelting estimates a turnout of about 75 athletes between the two teams. While 75 is a slightly lower number than last year, it’s still a strong number going into a new season, Kelting said.
Girls returning experience
The Thunder Basin girls graduated a big group of seniors from last year’s team, but the Bolts are also returning a handful of key contributors. Thunder Basin finished ninth as a team and had four top 8 finishes at last year’s state meet.
Key returners include long-distance runners Rylee Brandon, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben and Kaylee Terry, who finished third in the 4x800 meter relay at state with a time of 10 minutes, 21.27 seconds. Brandon also finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.54.
Seniors Jayden Friedly and Kailynne Fitzpatrick also will return to the team after helping the Bolts to a second place finish in the 4x200 meter relay at state with a time of 1:49.06.
In the hurdles, Katelyn Mansheim returns after finishing fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.75.
“Just with the returners we have, we should definitely do better than ninth (at state),” Kelting said. “You never really know until the season starts but I would definitely say we’ll do a lot better this year.”
Returning a handful of state-placers gives the Bolts a strong sense of leadership going into the season, Kelting said. With more regular season meets this year, athletes on both the boys and girls side will have more opportunities to improve in their events as the season goes on.
One of the most exciting parts of the first week of practice has been seeing a large number of new faces to the TBHS track and field program, Kelting said. While the younger underclassmen may not have any varsity experience, they bring with them promise for the future direction of the program.
“It’s always fun to see new faces because you don’t know what they can do yet,” Kelting said. “It’s always fun to have new kids out, and it’s always fun to coach new kids, too.”
Boys team young but hopeful to compete
Like the girls, Thunder Basin’s boys team graduated a good chunk of last year’s team and will use the early parts of the season to rebuild its varsity lineup.
The Bolts finished fifth as a team at last year’s state meet. Thunder Basin won the 4x400 meter relay but all four runners in the event graduated.
Senior Steven Mansheim is the top returner for the boys. Mansheim missed last year’s indoor season with an injury but finished fourth in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the outdoor track and field state meet last spring.
Mansheim is one of just seven seniors on the boys team going into the season, Kelting said. The lack of upperclassmen will lead to more opportunities for some of the younger underclassmen to step up and fill varsity spots throughout the season.
Jesse Lujan is another key returner going into his second season running hurdles for the Bolts. Lujan didn’t qualify for the state meet last year, but Kelting expects him to make a big impact as the season goes along. Carter Matthews also will contribute in the long-distance events for the Bolts after a successful cross-country season, Kelting said.
“We have a big number of sophomores boys and we have a lot of new faces out,” Kelting said. “We are just very, very young with a lot of freshmen, too.”
The goal for the Bolts going into the year is to continue to develop multi-sport athletes who can compete at the highest level in the state, Kelting said. The boys also will aim to beat last year’s fifth-place finish at state.
Both the boys and girls teams will start the indoor track season at the Natrona West Team Invite next weekend in Casper. The Class 4A state meet will be March 4-5 at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
