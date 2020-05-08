Cliff Hill, the longtime activities director at Campbell County High School, will retire from that position this month.
He said in a Friday phone interview with the News Record that he has not yet submitted a resignation letter in yet, but will do so by May 15.
“It’s go-go," Hill said about being an activities director. "I mean, sports are going year-round, and things are happening year-round and you’re involved year-round.
"So now it’s just time to slow down and enjoy life.”
Hill has worked in the Campbell County School District for 38 years.
He began teaching physical education and health at Twin Spruce Junior High School in fall 1982 after spending a year as a student teacher there, he said. He spent 11 years teaching and coaching at Twin Spruce, then was the the school's associate principal/athletic director for six years before becoming principal at Rozet Elementary, where he worked for a year.
In fall 2000, he landed the activities director gig at Campbell County High School and has led and coordinated Camels sports and activities for the past two decades.
Along the way, Hill also coached football, wrestling and track and field at the junior high and high school levels in Gillette.
His two children are now elementary school teachers in the Campbell County School District, he said.
Hill grew up in Casper and attended Natrona County High School. He graduated with a degree in physical education and health from Black Hills State University, where he participated in football and track and field.
His father was the Natrona County High School football coach and gave Hill some advice before setting out on his own path.
“‘Wherever you go, go someplace where they only have one high school,’” Hill said he was told by his father, who coached in and experienced the in-town rivalry of two-school Casper.
Hill followed that advice and went to teach in Gillette, which had one high school at the time.
“I just lasted too long, and they got another high school,” Hill said.
