The pool in the Campbell County Aquatic Center held 20 swimmers in the second week of practice for the Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School swim teams.
Seven boys wore Camel caps while 13 boys represented Thunder Basin with lightning bolts atop their heads. While the number of swimmers is low, it’s a number right on par with both swim teams since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
Before the split, Campbell County averaged anywhere between 20-30 boys in a given year. Last year, the Camels had six boys while the Bolts had 15, showing the same amount of swimmers that are now representing two different schools in Gillette.
The ripple effect of the creation of Thunder Basin on local sports teams is echoed mostly in the pool of the Aquatic Center. By now, both programs have adjusted to the circumstances and will enter the season thankful to be able to swim at all with the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 restrictions
In the past, Gillette has hosted swim meets with up to 20 teams and 400 swimmers, CCHS head coach Phil Rehard said. This year, meets are limited to four teams and a total of 80 swimmers to ensure social distancing.
Because the bleachers are so close to the pool in the Aquatic Center, the 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship was moved from Gillette to Laramie. Typically Laramie and Campbell County alternate between hosting the boys and girls state meet, but due to COVID-19, Laramie will now host both.
While the state meet being moved hardly effects Campbell County or Thunder Basin’s swim season, Rehard said it’s just a testament to how teams and schools need to be quick to adapt in a season that could end at any given moment.
Bolts return state champ
Thunder Basin ended last season in seventh place at the state meet. The Bolts lone state champion, Isaiah Haliburton, won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 444.30 as a sophomore.
As a freshman, took second in the same event. Now in his junior year, Haliburton hopes to return to the top of the podium in his third season diving on varsity.
Alongside Haliburton will be senior Caleb Carsrud, who placed third in two events last year. Carsrud’s time of 48.91 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:49.91 in the 200-yard freestyle were both good for top-3 finishes at state.
“He’s been slowing building his way up throughout high school,” TBHS head coach Jade Moser said. “He went from freshman year barely qualifying to get getting third in both events last year. And I think he’ll win some this year.”
Sophomore Brayden Rech will also be returning after swimming a 58.75 in the 100-yard backstroke consolation heat to take seventh place overall as a freshman.
The first few weeks of practice are a good indication of how the team will perform in the pool once the season begins, Moser said. While conditioning and strength-training is important, the coach also likes to sprinkle in some fun to keep the kids coming back to practice motivated.
“There has to be some enjoyment in the sport,” Moser said. “There has to be some way to have team-bonding.”
Camels look for retention
On the other end of the Aquatic Center, one of Rehard’s top priorities heading into the season isn’t focusing on another state championship banner to hang along the walls around the swimming pool, but rather to retain the swimmers who did come out for the winter season this year.
“We’re really just trying to build the program,” Rehard said. “We’ve really struggled with the boys since our split and we’re just trying to get kids to come out and have a good time. We want them to be here.”
The Camels ended the season with six swimmers last season, but qualified four of them for the state meet. Campbell County placed fifth as a team with a score of 114.5.
Swimmers are limited to four events at the state meet, but two of the events must be relays. With so few swimmers, Rehard said it’s nearly impossible for his team to earn a top-3 finish for his team this year.
Individually, however, Rehard said the Camels have plenty of potential for winning this season.
Senior Caden Morton placed third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.14 and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.84 in last year’s state meet. Morton finished 10th as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore, slowly improving on his marks as his career progresses at CCHS.
“My first mindset is just to keep the team in the pool and to keep our numbers,” Morton said. “Obviously we have a small team so anybody is going to be awesome for our team. We will accept them in any way we can.”
Morton grew up watching the Camels dominate in the swimming pool, so he was a little shocked to see so few swimmers going out for the team by the time he got to high school. Now that the shock has wore off, Morton said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“All of us get along and we care for each other,” Morton said. “That’s kind of how I think of it. No one’s just out of the group.”
That camaraderie over the years has created memories that will last a lifetime for Morton and his teammates, Morton said. The highlight of it all has been the many bus rides the team has taken together all across the state.
“Those are always fun,” Morton said. “I can’t complain about those. Or the Friday morning practices.”
Now as a senior, not only would Morton like to keep his younger teammates coming back to the pool, but he also wants to start stepping into a leadership role to give the underclassmen someone to look up to.
“I’m just trying to be a good role model to the younger swimmers,” Morton said. “I just want to show them how it is to be a team leader and show them what they can do to do better.”
For both Thunder Basin and Campbell County, the boys swim season will begin with a home meet against Sheridan and Natrona County at 4 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
