The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls cross-country teams traveled to Sheridan to run in the annual Michelle Ludwig Invite at Blacktooth Park.
Camel senior Braik Hurm was the top-finisher from Gillette. Hurm finished in fourth for the boys with a time of 17 minutes, 17.02 seconds.
Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top Gillette finisher on the girls side in 11th place with a time of 21:18.26.
The Thunder Basin boys finished fourth as a team with a score of 145 while the girls finished sixth at 148. Campbell County's girls finished seventh at 157 and the boys finished eighth at 192.
For the Bolts boys, senior Alex Draper was the top finisher in 17th place with a time of 18:00.39. Draper was followed by Carter Matthews (30th, 18:38.76), Patrick Hardesty (31st, 18:46.18), Spenser Erickson (35th, 19:01.39), Nicholas Juelfs (46th, 19:33.52), Connor Phipps (53rd, 20:07.89), Brandt Coombs (72nd, 21:14.89) and Ethan Nichols (83rd, 22:59.44).
Behind Kurm for Campbell County was Corbin Branscom (34th, 18:59.99), Sam Kjerstad (51st, 19:56.67), CJ Gaskins (63rd, 20:41.39), Deacon Cain (65th, 20:49.48), Lawson Lutgen (79th, 22:05.98) and Matthew Israelsen (80th, 22:14.82).
For the Thunder Basin girls, Rylee Brandon led the team in 21st place with a time of 22:12.59. Behind Brandon was Abby Arnold (22nd, 22:13.39), Clara Bourgeois (32nd, 22:53.43), Syri Johnson (37rd, 23:33.05), Rylee Hudson (47th, 24:20.55), Megan Doherty (49th, 24:31.16), Madison Lubben (54th, 25:04.26) and Piper Schmidt (62nd, 25:38.66).
For Campbell County, Jayden Haugen finished 29th (22:40.14), Kendra Jensen finished 33rd (23:07.76), Madison Melinkovich finished 46th (24:12.81), Makayla Mayer finished 53rd (24:55.36), Bella Sheehan finished 57th (25:25.83), Averi Dewine finished 60th (25:35.94) and Makeelie Hink finished 65th (27:44.97).
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the track next weekend. The Bolts and Camels will travel to South Dakota to race in the Rapid City Invite at 1 p.m. Friday at Hart Ranch.
For CCHS and TBHS cross-country updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or follow sports editor Alex Taylor on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.
