Campbell County High School football players have their work cut out for them Friday as the team hosts its fiercest rival to the north in the Sheridan Broncs for the annual Energy Bowl game.
That it’s also homecoming is just more motivation for CCHS.
“They’ve got a lot of buy-in,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said about the 5-1 Broncs and how they always stay competitive year after year. “They have a very strong community support group just like we do. I think that we’re getting closer and closer as we progress into the ‘new Campbell County’ to mirroring a lot of things that they do.”
The Camels (1-5) come off a 28-7 loss at Rock Springs and their least productive offensive game. They tallied 76 yards of total offense including four total passing yards. The Tigers held Camels running back Vijay Pitter, the leading rusher in the state, to 40 yards on the ground.
“They just played more physical football up front,” CCHS quarterback Kaden Race said. “They smacked us in the mouth early and kept on pushing.”
The focus in practice to prepare for the Broncs has been with the offensive and defensive lines, Rose said. They ran individual drills with the linemen to get back to the solid fundamentals that have made them successful running the ball in certain games this season.
“We really drilled and killed a little more this week taking steps and saying, ‘You guys are more than capable up front of manhandling a guy twice your size because you’re fundamentally better,’” Rose said.
Sheridan’s main threat on offense is running back Garrett Coon. He ranks second behind Pitter, averaging 121 yards per game with 12 touchdowns on the season.
The quarterback, Jacob Boint, can throw the ball and he’s averaged more than 130 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. But what makes him dangerous is his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, running the ball for positive yards when a play breaks down, Rose said.
“He’s a true run threat. It used to be they’d look to throw first. But now, the kid’s got wheels and he lowers his shoulder,” Rose said. “He’s definitely something to contend with.”
The Broncs don’t boast the highest numbers on defense or offense, but they are well-rounded. They have Class 4A’s fourth best defense and fifth rated offense in terms of yards allowed and gained this year. They used that balanced play to thrash Cheyenne South 56-0 last week.
Snow on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to stop before Friday’s kickoff, but the cold will linger with the temperature forecast to be just above freezing.
“It’s upset weather,” Rose said. “These guys have been through worse than that.”
Other notes:
- Weather: Cold and snowy weather forced the Camels to practice indoors at the Campbell County Recreation Center on Wednesday, and they are expected to practice inside again Thursday. The forecast Friday calls for sun and a high of 35 degrees. The weather isn’t expected to derail the homecoming game Friday
- Injuries: Defensive lineman and backup quarterback Ashten Johnson, receiver Angel Nava and tight end Xander Beeson are out this week with injuries.
- Spread the wealth:
