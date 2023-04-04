Thunder Basin’s golf team is having to prepare for the 2023 spring season in unorthodox ways. While fighting the weather and trying to practice as Gillette’s 18-hole course remains closed, the Bolts are at Wyo Hitting’s indoor golf simulator.
The spring season overall is an interesting season for golfers. A regional tournament used to cap off every spring season, which was what teams were building toward. However, that has changed and now the spring season is more of a collection of different tournaments that mostly ramp up teams for the fall season.
The team looks different than it did in the fall. Thunder Basin coach Kameron Hunter said that he loses some players in the spring season to baseball and other sports as golf’s main season is in the fall. This spring will be a chance to grow for a lot of younger Bolts.
“The spring is really a kickstart for us going into the summer to get ready for the fall,” Hunter said. “I’m really pleased with all the kids that came out for the spring. I think it can give an opportunity for a lot of them that didn’t get to play in tournaments in the fall to travel, do some tournaments and get ready for the season in the fall.”
There are still a few Bolts that were important pieces of the fall season. Junior Bodie Williams and senior Hailey Westbrook are two veterans who will continue to lead the team.
Williams was an all-state golfer for the Bolts in the fall. It was his second selection and he was the only Bolt to receive the honor. He finished the fall season tied for eighth among boys in the state tournament at White Mountain Golf Course. Williams shot 153 over the two-day competition.
“He started playing with our team his sophomore year and he kind of led the charge for us last year,” Hunter said. “Getting him back into it, he’s going to be exciting to watch.”
Westbrook didn’t make the all-state team but earned all-conference recognition. She led the girls team in the fall and finished 12th among girls at the state tournament and shot 179.
“She’s been with me all four years,” Hunter said. “I’m excited for her to come out this spring and play with us one last time.”
It has been a long offseason for the golfers. Unlike many sports, golfers in Wyoming often can’t practice in between fall and spring seasons as the weather closes courses. Hunter anticipates the team needing some time to shake off the rust, especially considering the team hasn’t been able to practice on an actual course just yet.
“(The golf simulator) is good for getting our swing back and that, but it’s still different from being on an actual course and having uneven lies,” Hunter said.
This season is about younger players stepping up and getting ready for a big push come fall when the team returns to full strength.
“We had good freshman turnout this year, I’m excited to see some of those kids develop and see what kind of progress we can make going into the summer.”
If weather cooperates, the Bolts have six competitions in the spring season with their first being on Thursday, March 6 in Cheyenne and the final one coming May 11 in Sheridan.
