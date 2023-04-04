TBHS Golf
Thunder Basin’s Drake Schillinger hits a ball on a virtual fairway Thursday as the school’s golf team practices at Wyo Hitting in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin’s golf team is having to prepare for the 2023 spring season in unorthodox ways. While fighting the weather and trying to practice as Gillette’s 18-hole course remains closed, the Bolts are at Wyo Hitting’s indoor golf simulator.

