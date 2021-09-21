Since opening in 2017, Thunder Basin High School has never lost a crosstown football game to rival Campbell County.
The Bolts are a perfect 5-0 going into Friday’s regular season matchup between the two Gillette schools. Thunder Basin has won all four regular season contests and also beat the Camels in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
The playoff game was the closest the rivalry has ever gotten with the Bolts holding on to a 24-20 lead in the quarterfinals. Outside that meeting in November of 2019, Thunder Basin has outscored Campbell County 216-21.
This year’s rivalry game has the feeling of a more competitive matchup. After winning just one game a year ago, Campbell County has started the season 2-2 and almost earned a third win by nearly upsetting the defending state champions of Cheyenne East on Sept. 10.
But Thunder Basin has cemented itself as one of the top programs in Class 4A, and this year is no different. The Bolts were ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings going into the weekend.
The Bolts are off to a 3-1 start after wins over No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South. Thunder Basin’s only loss was to No. 1- ranked Rock Springs, a team that was undefeated until a road loss to No. 2-ranked Sheridan on Friday.
Aside from the playoff game, Campbell County and Thunder Basin football games have never been close. The Bolts beat the Camels 47-0 in 2017, 63-0 in 2018, 51-14 in 2019 and 55-7 last year.
CCHS coach Andrew Rose hopes to change that this season, and it starts with the attitude of this year’s group of players.
“Every week is a stepping stone for where we want to be at the end of the season,” Rose said. “Obviously this game is one of the games that is continuously marked on our calendars because it’s our crosstown rival.
“To say that we’re eager to play this game would be an understatement. We’re excited.”
Beating Thunder Basin hasn’t been the only problem the Camels have run into since the opening of a second high school in Gillette. Campbell County didn’t win a game the first two seasons TBHS was open and already has reached its season-high win total (two) since 2017.
Thunder Basin players aren’t to blame for the discrepancy in results between the two football programs. TBHS senior quarterback Ryan Baker expects this year’s rivalry game to be a lot closer than games in the past.
”They’ve got some dudes this year and I know a lot of those guys and I’ve been playing against them since we were in midget football,” Baker said. “They’re going to bring it and they’re going to be on their home field and we have to be ready to play.
“They aren’t the Camels they have been for the last couple of years. We know that. ... It’ll be a fun game. Those crosstown games are always fun.”
TBHS coach Trent Pikula has established himself as one of the best football coaches in the state during his five seasons at Thunder Basin. His mindset for the crosstown rivalry is the same as any other week.
”Obviously when we play Campbell County there’s just so much emotion to it,” Pikula said. “Anytime you’re in a two-school town, just like with Casper or Cheyenne, there’s just so much emotion. You just have to get over that.
”A lot of the times it comes down to who can control that and play within themselves.”
Pikula acknowledged that Campbell County looks like a much-improved football team this year. That gives him even more reason to channel his energy into making sure his players are focused on the task at hand, which is earning their fourth win of the season.
Going into week three, Thunder Basin and Campbell County were ranked No. 5 and No. 6 in total offense respectively, according to WyoPrep.com. The Bolts had an average of 355 yards per game while the Camels were averaging 314.
Baker went into Friday’s 10-7 win over Cheyenne Central ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in passing with an average of 203 yards per game. The Camels rushing attack was just ahead of Thunder Basin’s at No. 5 with an average of 179 yards a game.
Campbell County will have the home field advantage for this year’s matchup. The Camels are coming off a 67-15 win over Cheyenne South (0-4) on Friday.
Thunder Basin is 2-0 playing at Camel Stadium. The Camels and Bolts will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
