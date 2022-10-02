The Campbell County High School split a pair of conference matches on the road this weekend.
The Camels lost to No. 4-ranked Laramie 3-0 on Friday but rebounded with a 3-1 win over Cheyenne South on Saturday. The 1-1 showing this weekend moves Campbell County to 16-11 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.
