The Pronghorns have made a habit of blowing out opponents.
But Saturday’s game against the Rustlers of Central Wyoming College (4-11) didn’t start that way after the first quarter ended with a 20-20 tie at the Pronghorn center.
The final three quarters were more Pronghorn-like.
Gillette College out-rustled the Rustlers 61-26 the rest of the way en route to a 81-46 blowout of the conference opponent. The win put Gillette College at 16-2 overall on the season, the same number of victories last year’s team had in a 16-14 season.
“Central played a great first quarter,” Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis said. “We just kept at it and kept running our stuff. We scored a lot inside and we shot great from the free throw line.”
The Pronghorns trailed for most of the first quarter due to high-percentage CWC shooting. After the Pronghorns forced a shot clock violation, Rustlers freshman Paityn Williams scored two 3-point buckets in the first two minutes and they barely missed a shot in the first quarter.
The tide shifted in dramatic fashion when Pronghorns leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea of Point Cook, Australia, shot a deep step-back jumper as time expired and hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.
King-Hawea scored another buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter as well.
It was as though the buzzer signaled the start of a new game for the Pronghorns, who more than doubled Central Wyoming’s point totals in each quarter after.
King-Hawea led Gillette with 31 points on 12-19 field goal shooting. In her last game Wednesday she scored seven points.
“I worked a lot this week on my game and preparing myself,” King-Hawea said. “(I got) in the gym more working on my shot and trying to drive to the hole more.”
Point guard Skylar Patton, a native of New Caney, Texas, notched 12 points, 10 of those from the free throw line. A focus in practice was free throw shooting after the team finished 37.5% from the line last time. They hit 25-32 in Saturday’s game.
“It was a huge focus these last three days,” Lewis said about practice.
Pronghorns guard Teila McInerney of Sundance was playing in her first home game back after recovering from surgery. She shot 4-7 from the field and notched the third-most points on the team with 11.
“It’s nice to be back. It’s nice to not have to sit on the sidelines,” McInerney said. “You have a new respect for a different part of the game. I have a different view on all of our offenses than most kids get to get because I got to watch and sit from above, and see them all.”
Sophomore forward Brooke Gumber led with six rebounds.
Rustlers’ Essy Latu and Kailiana Ramos led their team with 14 points each.
The Pronghorns shot 53% from the field while the Rustlers completed 40% of their shots. The Pronghorns recorded 14 steals.
Gillette College is next scheduled to play Eastern Wyoming College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Torrington.
Other notes:
- McKenzee Nuzum, a freshman guard and Campbell County High School graduate, was not on the bench for the Pronghorns on Saturday.
- There are two Australians on the Gillette College women’s basketball team in King-Hawa and Molly Coleman. Each said that her immediate family wasn’t in danger from wildfires burning across much of the country, but each knew of family friends or others who have been affected.
- Gillette College women’s basketball received votes last week in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings.
- The Pronghorns have lost twice this season. The first loss was to the non-collegiate team, the Wyoming All-Stars in the first game of the season. The second was to No. 18 Casper College on Dec. 7. The Wyoming All-Stars won by one point, and Casper College defeated Gillette 76-62.
