Cross-country
Bolts win Wayne Chaney Memorial Invitational
Thunder Basin’s boys and girls teams both won at the annual Wayne Chaney Memorial Invitational over the weekend.
Alex Draper finished second overall for the boys with a time of 18:21.66. A pack of teammates followed closely behind, with Carter Matthews (sixth), Cael Porter (seventh), David Gordon (eighth) and Zach Mansheim (ninth) all within the top 10.
Other Bolts’ boy were Jackson Zabel (13th) and Nick Juelfs (14th).
For the girls, Thunder Basin was led by Abby Arnold (second), Rylee Brandon (third) and Madison Lubben (fourth). Hailee Morgado (eighth) and Violet Timmons (ninth) also finished in the top 10.
Other girl finishers for the Bolts were Kaitlyn Mansheim (13th) and Dani Jones (15th).
The Campbell County boys team finished second while the girls were third.
Individually, the Camels won both varsity races with first-place finishes from Sam Kjerstad for the boys (18:04.18) and Reilly Wilson (21:40.03).
Behind Wilson for the Camels’ girls team, Averi Dewine also finished fifth. Makayla Mayer (12th), Bella Sheehan (16th), Catlynn Stewart (17th) and Madison Malinkovich (18th) were the other Camel finishers.
For the boys team, Trevin McBride (third) and Jon Giraby (fourth) finished with Kjerstad all in the top five. Other finishers were Braik Hurm (11th), Edgar Armas (22nd) and Carson McArter (23rd).
Both schools will compete in the conference meet in Laramie on Friday.
Football
Thunder Basin rolls over Laramie 47-7
The Thunder Basin High School football team continued its impressive season with a dominating 47-7 win over Laramie for homecoming Friday night.
The Bolts dominated the game in the first quarter and never looked back, controlling the ball both offensively and defensively to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Bolts’ philosophy on defense was to contain Plainsmen running back Isaac Sell, who leads the state in rushing. Sell still finished with close to 200 yards, but with the exception of a couple of big plays, he didn’t hurt TBHS.
Next for the Bolts is a road game at Natrona County, which beat Campbell County 35-14 on Friday night. Thunder Basin will end the season on the road at Sheridan.
Camels 1-6 after 35-14 loss to Natrona County
Campbell County High School lost to Natrona Country 35-14 at home Friday.
The Camels stuck around for much of the game, tying it at 14 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. But the game would unravel for the Camels from there.
Natrona regained the lead on its next drive 21-14, then put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:55 to go ahead 35-14.
The loss drops Campbell County to 1-6 on the season with a road game at longtime rival Sheridan this week.
Swimming
Camels and Bolts host senior night
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County swimming and diving teams hosted Casper Kelly Walsh and Newcastle for a meet Friday night.
Midway through the competition at the Campbell County Aquatic Center, the Bolts and Camels both honored their only seniors, Anna Talbott for Thunder Basin and Bryanna Eby for the Camels.
In the pool, Campbell County went 2-1 on the night. The Camels beat the Bolts 100-55 and Newcastle 100-34 while losing to Kelly Walsh 90-81.
The Bolts were 1-2, losing to Campbell County and Kelly Walsh (126-50) while beating Newcastle 92-35.
The Camels won five of the 12 events, including the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Bolts won 1-meter diving with scores from Maleah Cope, Sara Madsen, Brooke Zipperian and Malia Andersen.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will look to make final adjustments before the postseason. Both travel to Laramie this weekend before hosting the conference meet Oct. 23-24.
— News Record Staff
