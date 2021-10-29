The Thunder Basin High School football team was 3 minutes away from punching its ticket to the Class 4A semifinals Friday night in Casper.
The Bolts, who went into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, were facing No. 4 seed Natrona County on its home field. Thunder Basin took over all the momentum after a 5-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Haliburton gave the Bolts a 14-7 lead with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.
But the Natrona County offense showed no quit, driving down the field and tying the game 14-14 with 40 seconds left to force overtime. Friday was a game about momentum, and the Mustangs took most of it into the overtime period in their home stadium.
The Bolts started with the ball in the extra period, receiving the ball at the Mustangs' 10-yard line with an opportunity to take the lead back. But after three run plays, Thunder Basin missed a 22-yard field goal attempt to leave the overtime possession with no points.
Natrona County took advantage of the missed opportunity, sending its own kicking unit out for a game-winning field goal attempt on third down. Despite being just a sophomore, Zach Barrett leaned in and nailed the game-winning field goal to send the Mustangs to the semifinals with a 17-14 win.
The game was a defensive chess match leading into overtime, with both teams being held scoreless through the first two quarters. It was the Bolts that broke the tie with a 1-yard Haliburton touchdown run with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
After a missed extra point, the Bolts held firmly to a 6-0 lead for the next 12 minutes. Thunder Basin's Cade Ayers had a chance to make it a two-score game but missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left to keep the score 6-0.
Natrona County finally got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left in the game to take the lead 7-6. The Bolts responded with Haliburton's second rushing touchdown of the game, and quarterback Ryan Baker connected with wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise for a successful two-point conversion to make the game 14-7.
But the Bolts left plenty of time left on the clock for a Natrona County comeback, and the Mustangs took advantage. The Mustangs capped its late fourth quarter drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left to tie the game and eventually win the contest in overtime.
The Bolts ended the season 6-4 on the year. For the first time since 2017, the Bolts won't play in the Class 4A semifinals.
Despite the loss, Thunder Basin overcame plenty of obstacles this year under coach Trent Pikula, including replacing 20 of 22 starters from last year's state runner-up team.
While it may not have been the ending the Bolts imagined, Thunder Basin has long since established itself as a state championship contender year in and year out.
For more on Thunder Basin's season, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
