Through the first four games of the season, four players on Campbell County High School’s boys basketball team have combined to score 84% of the team’s points.
Of the 314 total points the Camels have scored, 263 have come off shots from seniors Luke Hladky, Jefferson Neary, Austin Robertson and Tanner Lemm. Two, Hladky and Neary, are averaging more than 20 points a game.
That the quartet make up such a large part of the team’s offensive isn’t all that surprising, Hladky said. The four players scored 77% (1,198 out of 1,558) of the Camels’ points last year as juniors.
“We all four started last year and we all four know how we want to play,” he said. “We’ve all been in the system long enough and we’re pretty prepared for this season, I’d say.”
Hladky’s 92 points (23 per game) lead the team while Neary’s 82 put him at 20.5 points per game. Robertson’s 13.5 points per game and Lemm’s 8.8 mean the Camels offense has multiple go-to players on any given night.
They’ve been playing together for more than 10 years, with Neary and Hladky trading baskets together since first grade. Coming up the ranks together, the four bring experience and chemistry to the court for Campbell County.
“We know each other and we know our strengths, so we always play to them,” Neary said. “We’re always getting each other good looks and so far we’ve been able to knock the shots down.”
Lemm agreed with Neary, saying the trust and team chemistry between the four is contagious and spreads to the rest of the team. Lemm said he thinks Hladky and Neary are the two best scorers in the state.
“We all trust each other,” Neary said. “If somebody misses a shot, we’re not mad at them. We’re OK with any of us shooting a shot because we trust each other to make it.”
While Neary and Hladky do much of the heavy lifting in terms of scoring, Lemm and Robertson contribute in different ways that doesn’t always light up a box score. Lemm is never the biggest guy on the court and understands that, but it’s not a surprise to see him come down with multiple rebounds against taller opponents.
Robertson also contributes plenty of rebounds and assists. In the Camels’ first game against Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Robertson scored seven of Campbell County’s first nine points on his way to a 12-point night.
Juniors Jason Fink and Logan Dymond have done an impressive job filling in the final fifth spot on the floor while senior Gabe Gibson has been out with injury. When Gibson suits up for the first time after winter break, the Camels could have a starting five of all seniors.
“Jason Fink has done a good job stepping up and that’s encouraging to see,” Neary said. “We’ve got some guys that are bringing good energy off the bench. It doesn’t show in the stats, but they come in and they give us a good minute or two at a time.”
While Neary, Robertson and Lemm all played different sports in the fall, they’ve keyed onto basketball season knowing it’s their most important during their last year in high school.
“This is it,” Neary said. “We live for this season. We work 12 months a year during the summer, fall and spring to get ready for this. When it comes Friday night or Saturday night, we’re all ready to go.”
Passing the torch
As much as they may not want to, the day will soon come for the group of seniors to leave the CCHS legacy to the next graduating class behind them. While a state championship is the goal, the group is also dedicated to preparing some of those younger guys for their senior campaigns.
“They’re definitely going to have to step up next year,” Hladky said. “The good news for them is that they get to practice every single day against us. I know that’s getting them better.”
In terms of this season, the 4-0 start is nice for Campbell County but doesn’t matter much in the long run.
“It’s always good to be 4-0, but they’re non-conference games,” Neary said. “We’re just looking to get better every day. When January comes around and we have Gabe back, that’s when it really starts.”
Both the Campbell County boys and girls will travel to South Dakota for the I-90 Challenge after a short winter break. The Lady Camels will play Mitchell, South Dakota, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Harrisburg, South Dakota, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The boys also will face Mitchell at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Camels will face 6-foot-9, 190-pound center Zane Alm, a University of Sioux Falls commit.
The Camel boys will then play Yankton, South Dakota, a team with a 6-7 power forward named Matthew Mors. Mors has already committed to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin.
Campbell County and Yankton will play at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
SFor game updates of Gillette prep sports, visit gillettenewsrecord.com and follow the News Record on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.