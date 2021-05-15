The Thunder Basin High School softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over crosstown Campbell County Friday evening, beating the Camels 9-3 and 5-4 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The first game of the doubleheader was a conference game while the second was a non-conference game.
In game one, the Camels took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off a two-run homer from Natalie Conch. The Bolts tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning and added four more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-2 lead.
Campbell County's Jaidyn Groombridge homered in the top of the fourth inning to earn a run back but that would be the last of the scoring for the Camels. The Bolts added three more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to push the score to 9-3.
Jaci Piercy earned the win on the mound for the Bolts, throwing a complete game while allowing three earned runs on nine hits and striking out four. At the plate, senior MeKyla Smith led the way with two RBIs.
In game two, Campbell County again jumped out to an early two-run lead in the first inning but the Bolts responded by scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second inning to take a 3-2 lead. After the Camels scored twice in the top of the third to take back the lead, the Bolts tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom half of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Thunder Basin's Lexus Lehto plated the go-ahead run on an RBI single to claim the 5-4 lead that the Bolts would hold onto the rest of the way.
The crosstown doubleheader was the end of the regular season for both teams. The Bolts will go into the playoffs with a 16-3 overall record and an 10-2 conference record while the Camels finished the season 13-7 and 8-4.
The first Wyoming High School Activities Association Softball Championship Tournament will be held in Gillette next weekend. Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will start the tournament Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
