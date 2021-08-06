Hugs and tears filled the Post 42 American Legion baseball team's dugout following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Eugene of Oregon on Friday during the Northwest Regional Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The loss was Gillette's second in as many days and officially ends the team's season with a 50-36 record.
The emotions from the Roughriders dugout didn't just stem from losing. It marked the end of six player's Roughriders baseball careers.
Gillette fielded five seniors and one college-returner for its final game against Eugene. After the loss, coach Nate Perleberg sought out each and every one of them to congratulate and thank them for their hard work and dedication to the program.
"I'm so proud of you," Perleberg said while hugging Matt Newlin. "You had a great career, Matt. I'm so proud of you."
Across the dugout, college-returner Dalton Martin hugged senior Kaden Race knowing it'd be the last time the two met in the Roughriders' dugout as players.
Losing is never easy. But the Roughriders accomplished something during the regional tournament that Perleberg and his coaching staff will be proud of for a very long time.
In a tournament featuring six state champions, the Montana state runner-up and Gillette, the Roughriders came out and proved they weren't just there to host the tournament.
The Roughriders came out and proved they were there to win it.
In three tournament games, Gillette allowed just three runs. That included games against the American Legion state champions from Alaska, Idaho and Oregon.
After a disappointing showing in the state tournament ended Gillette's hopes for a Wyoming state title, the Roughriders used their automatic host-team bid to regionals as a second chance to end the season on a high note.
Despite going 1-2 at regionals, the Roughriders did just that. Seniors Brody Richardson, Race and Newlin each pitched one of the best games of their individual careers when it mattered most.
Against Eugene, Richardson threw six innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven. His performance followed gutsy performances from Newlin on Thursday and Race on Wednesday.
Against the defending World Series champions of Idaho Falls, Newlin threw a complete game and allowed one run on three hits while striking out nine. His performance came after Race threw a complete game and allowed one unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Eagle River of Alaska.
The three pitchers combined to throw 20 innings and allowed just three runs on eight hits and while striking out 27 batters.
"I'm proud of you guys," Perleberg said to the dugout full of players after the game. "You guys should be proud. You guys should be proud of yourselves."
The Roughriders slowly began to pack up their equipment and make their way to the locker room. But before hitting the showers, a crowd of roughly 30 people waited to hug and congratulate the players for their performance in the tournament.
With this season now in the history books, Perleberg and his staff will have the opportunity to host the American Legion Northwest Tournament again next year. While Gillette's roster will have a few different names, the majority of the team now has the experience of playing in the tournament before.
For more on the regional tournament, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
