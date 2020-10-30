Going into the locker room at halftime, the No. 3 seed Thunder Basin High School football team was on upset alert down 14-0 to No. 6 seed Natrona County Friday night.
The Mustangs dominated the first half, pounding the ball on the ground to take a commanding two score lead halfway through the contest. But the Bolts were a playoff team for a reason, responding with 19 unanswered points to secure a bid in the semifinals for the 4A state football tournament.
Game recap
The Bolts started the game with the ball and tried establishing their run game behind senior Jaxon Pikula, who leads the state in rushing touchdowns. Thunder Basin's opening drive stalled at eight plays which forced the Bolts to punt.
Natrona County set the precedence from there. The Mustangs were not going to pass the ball until the Bolts defense forced them to.
Natrona County drove down the field in a 14-play drive that consisted of 14 run plays. The success on the ground landed the Mustangs in the endzone on an 8-yard touchdown run with seven seconds left in the first quarter to put them up 7-0.
The Bolts struggled on offense last week in a 35-0 loss to Sheridan, and those struggles carried into the first half of the Friday night's playoff game. Getting the ball back, Thunder Basin's quarterback Ryan Baker threw a costly interception that gave the Mustangs the ball back at their own 43-yard line.
Six plays and six more rushing plays later and the Mustangs were in the endzone again to take a 14-0 lead on the Bolts on a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 7:39 left in the second quarter.
Two plays into Thunder Basin's second offensive drive, the Bolts were looking at a third and 17 when Baker took off for the sidelines on a scramble. Things got dicey between the two teams when a Mustang defender collided with Baker in a helmet-to-helmet tackle.
While the referees flagged Natrona County for the hit, a player on Thunder Basin's sideline shoved the player down to draw a personal foul on the Bolts to push them back to their own 22-yard like for a third and 32.
After a Thunder Basin punt, the two teams traded two three-and-outs each. With less than a minute left in the half, Natrona County got the ball at their own 41-yard line.
The Mustangs had a third and three with the seconds ticking off of the clock when a Thunder Basin player was flagged for unnecessary roughness which moved Natrona County up to the Bolts' 37-yard line.
This gave the Mustangs one shot at the endzone. On the team's first passing attempt of the game, Natrona County nearly scored on a lob pass that just slipped out of the receiver's hands to keep the game at 14-0 at halftime.
Now with six straight quarters of football without a score, head coach Trent Pikula went into the locker room and said just the right words. Thunder Basin came out of halftime looking like a completely different football team.
"In the first half it hadn't really set in that this could be our last game," Jaxon said. "In the second half the coaches were talking and I think it set in with us. We all knew that wasn't what we wanted so we came out and we started playing Thunder Basin football."
Natrona County started with the ball to start the half and the Bolts forced a quick three-and-out. After receiving the punt, the Bolts scored on their first offensive play of the second half on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Baker to Pikula.
A bad snap on the extra point attempt kept the game at 14-6.
"That play was ran perfectly," Jaxon said. "I just turn and catch the ball and see Kameron Engle sprinting out in front of me as fast as he can to block.
"Football is a game of momentum. A touchdown like that the crowd goes crazy and the fans go crazy and we knew we were back in it now."
The Bolts defense looked electric in the second half, forcing a second straight three-and-out to give the Thunder Basin offense the ball right back. The Bolts capitalized on a 11-play drive, 67-yard scoring drive that ended with a Hayden Lunberg 3-yard touchdown run to make the game 14-13.
The two teams traded a pair of punts before the Bolts' defense held strong to force another Mustang punt to give Thunder Basin the ball back at their own 40-yard line.
The Bolts offense went out on the field having no idea it would probably be the most interesting and most confusing drive of their high school careers.
After a Pixula was ruled down before fumbling the football on a 6-yard run, Baker threw a 33-yard pass to Ty Myers, to bring the Bolts to the Mustangs' 2-yard line with a first and goal.
Natrona County's head coach called a timeout and stormed onto the field to have a word with the referees as he thought the Bolts had 12 players on the field for the play. After an extended, and animated, conversation with the officials, a flag was thrown and the Mustangs were called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The next play, Pixula took a hand-off from Baker and fumbled the ball back to the 7-yard line but the Bolts were able to recover it. The Bolts were only able to get back to the 1-yard line on a five-yard pass on third down but the Mustangs were called for roughing the passer to give the Bolts a fresh set of downs at the 1-yard line.
The very next play, Baker ran the ball in for a touchdown to give the Bolts a 19-14 lead with three minutes left in the game.
While Thunder Basin's offense failed to convert the two-point conversion, the defense made up for it on Natrona County's final possession of the game.
The Mustangs started at their own 20-yard line and senior linebacker Brody Richardson took the game over from there.
Richardson sacked the quarterback on first down for a three yard loss. After an incomplete pass brought up third down, Richardson met the quarterback in the backfield again, this time for a 13-yard loss.
The Mustangs had one last chance on a fourth and 26 from their own endzone which nearly turned into a game-changing pass; but the ball hit off the Natrona County receiver's hands which gave the ball back to the Bolts.
Three kneel-downs later, and the first-round playoff game belonged to Thunder Basin.
"I know all of us, especially us seniors, we don't want to be done playing football," Pikula said.
Thunder Basin will have another home game in the playoffs after No. 7 seed Kelly Walsh upset No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central Friday. The Bolts will host the Trojans next Friday in Gillette.
