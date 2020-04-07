The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced that all spring sports are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events,” according to a Tuesday afternoon WHSAA press release announcing the decison. “The WHSAA Board of Directors promotes the benefits of participating in education-based activities. We also understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors.
“Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students, schools and communities during this challenging time.”
The WHSAA initially in mid-March suspended spring sports through March 28. The suspension was then extended through April 6 and then to April 20 following orders from Gov. Mark Gordon and the state health officer closing public places, including schools. Last week he extended his statewide order again through April 30.
Campbell County School District students resumed their education this week after an extended spring break in response to the coronavirus.
