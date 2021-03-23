Camel girls rely on pride and trust for successful season

The Campbell County High School girls soccer team is ready to shock the state.
While it may not be this year, senior captain Shaelea Milliron said her main goal going into this season is to change the direction of the Camel girls soccer program and become a threat to other teams in Class 4A.
“I think that this year we want to set a tone for what Camel soccer is going to look like for years to come,” Milliron said. “That’s going to be an important piece to our structure this year.
“We want to define ourselves as a team that is a threat and a team that everyone else can look at and say, ‘We have to play the Camels and they’re still a team we have to beat.’”
That’s a level of respect a program has to earn, she said.
“I don’t want people to look at us and think that we’re just another team,” Milliron said. “We want to be able to compete with other teams and just put on a fight every single game.”
Like the rest of the soccer programs in the state, Campbell County didn’t have a season last year because of COVID-19. That makes it hard to gauge how this season will go without the last season to base things off of, Milliron said.
“It’s just really different, but we’re a really young team,” Milliron said. “Our sophomores are basically freshman considering they didn’t get to have a season last year. We just need to find who we are as a team and find out how we can play well together.”
Stephanie Stuber, who’s entering her third year leading the CCHS program, thinks a big bonus for the Camels this season is getting to play on the school’s turf soccer field that was installed in 2019. While the turf is nearly two years old, Saturday’s games were the first official contests to be played there because of last year’s canceled season.
Before this year, the Camels were playing home games across town at Thunder Basin High School. Now in her last semester as a Camel, Milliron said it feels good to have an actual home field advantage.
“I’m really happy that we don’t have to go play our games over (at TBHS),” Milliron said. “It’s nice to actually have a field at your school and it’s nice to have that feeling that people are coming to play you at your school.”
Campbell County started the season with a 4-0 loss to Rock Springs at home Saturday afternoon. While a handful of things the team needs to work on stuck out to Milliron, she believes there were a lot of positives to take out from the first game of the season.
“I think from here all we can do is just work on what we need to work on and just continue to be good teammates to each other,” Milliron said. “Just because we’re so young doesn’t mean that we can’t shock the world.”
For Stuber, the ultimate goal for the Camels would be a trip to the state tournament at the end of May. To get there, Campbell County will have to make it through the regional tournament hosted at CCHS.
As far as Stuber’s concerned, that’s too far off to think about. All the Camels can do is focus on their next game.
For players like Milliron, they’re thankful to be out playing soccer for the first time in nearly two years.
“We just need to play with a lot of emotion and a lot of heart, because I think we’ll be seeing a lot of excitement,” Stuber said. “I want to show everyone the Camel pride that we have.”
