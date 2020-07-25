The National High School Finals Rodeo had been deemed as the biggest outdoor rodeo in the world during past years, but it has a bit of a different feel in 2020.
“It doesn’t feel like nationals as much as last year did,” junior Halle Hladky said. “It’s definitely still a big deal, but it doesn’t feel like a big deal. It just feels like another high school rodeo.”
Usually, the NHSFR is lager-than-life from every angle — from the weeks of preparation to the side-by-side arenas that hold simultaneous events in front of packed grandstands.
Hundreds of golf carts are usually on the move at the fairgrounds as contestants weave through spectators and fans. In the day, hundreds of high school athletes typically have endless activities and opportunities to meet new friends from the 50 states, along with Australia and Mexico.
In the evenings, the normal activity of choice is the contestant dance, where many kids who grew up in the Western lifestyle show off their swing dance and two-step skills.
But many of those things are not an option this year in Guthrie, Oklahoma, which is where the event was moved to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been a much quieter scene this year, a few of the Campbell County contestants have said.
Far fewer vendors and entertainment options are at the Lazy E Arena fairgrounds compared to previous years. Also, the dances have been canceled because of social distancing regulations. Contestants have had fewer chances to meet and make the lifelong friendships that are often forged at the NHSFR.
Skyler Lubkeman, a senior from Gillette who went into nationals as Wyoming’s No. 1 steer wrestler, competed in his first National High School Finals Rodeo this season. For years he’s heard the hoopla surrounding the NHSFR, but there were some aspects of it this year that just didn’t live up to the hype.
“I was honestly kind of disappointed. There wasn’t as many vendors and stuff like that,” Lubkeman said. “I was disappointed there wasn’t really any fun things to do here.
“In Gillette, (which has hosted 11 NHSFRs) they had the carnival and they just had everything.”
Parker Manor, who placed 11th overall in the saddle bronc competition, stayed in a motel off the fairgrounds. But he still noticed the difference when he would drive 12 miles to watch the two performances every day.
Manor admitted he has kept to himself much more than he did last year. When nationals was in Rock Springs, he said he “was out there all the time.”
“I came down with one my friends and we pretty much just go to the performance and then come back to the hotel,” Manor said. “We haven’t really been that active in our social lives down here.
“That is a big difference this year, because a lot of the stuff you remember later on might not even be from the rodeo.”
Limited social interaction has been the norm for everyone at the NHSFR this year, and Manor said he thinks many contestants are keeping to themselves like he is.
The weather also plays a big part in that. Last year in Rock Springs, the temperature at nationals was in the 90s almost every day, but that was dry heat. Manor said the actual temperature is comparable in Guthrie, but it’s the humidity in Oklahoma that kids from Wyoming aren’t used to.
“The humidity is like groundbreaking to me. It’s crazy how humid it is down here,” Manor said. “It’s hard for me to breathe sometimes. When you walk outside, it’s like walking in a sauna.”
For much of the week, competitors were facing the choice of sitting in their air-conditioned horse trailers or motel rooms, or draining their energy outside in the beating sun.
“There’s not as many people on the fairgrounds and I’m one of them. I’d rather sit in the air conditioning all day instead of out in the heat,” said Hladky, who will be a senior at Campbell County High School.
There also have been some differences about when the actual rodeo action starts. Hladky said that performing outside in front of a set of grandstands is how she pictured the NHSFR, but it’s just different inside the expansive Lazy E Arena.
Some of the Gillette contestants also have noticed that many of the people on the grounds or in the stands are just contestants and their families, which has shrunk the size of the crowds at the performances.
“Here it feels just like another rodeo, which does help with the nerves,” Hladky said. “It’s just contestants and families and maybe a few people from the town.”
The experience outside of the two daily rodeo performances has been lackluster this year because of COVID-19, the heat and a variety of other reasons. But Jean Hladky, Halle’s mother, said Tuesday night’s performance was one of the first times in the last three months that coronavirus wasn’t on her mind at all.
For her, it was just a blessing to watch her daughter rodeo after a turbulent spring and summer.
“I just feel so blessed that we’re even able to have the high school nationals, with the college nationals being canceled,” she said.
