Gillette Mustangs head coach Cedrick Walker talks to his team Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The Mustangs started their season 1-0 with a 30-12 win over the Storm.
The Gillette Mustangs are 1-0 after starting the season with a 30-12 win over the Southwest Kansas Storm.
The defense stood out as Storm quarterback Tahj Tolbert went 14-33 passing — a 42% completion rate — along with four interceptions. Sean Harper Jr. led the team with two interceptions while Nolan Bernat and Isaiah McFaland each got a pick of their own. The Mustangs sacked Tolbert twice in the game.
