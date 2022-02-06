The Thunder Basin High School boys swimming and diving team finished fifth as a team with a score of 68 at the Class 4A East Conference Meet on Saturday in Cheyenne. Campbell County finished sixth with a score of 52.
Cheyenne Central won the meet with a score of 372, followed by Sheridan (304), Cheyenne South (218) and Cheyenne East (129).
On Friday, Campbell County's CJ Gaskins finished third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.68. Thunder Basin's team of Reid Pollick, Rilee Greene, Eric Thompson and Treyden Smith finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.20.
Smith finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.84 and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.37. Pollick, Thompson, Smith and Hayden Chambers finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.51 for Thunder Basin and Gaskins, Matthis Debruyne, Eric Granat and Giancarlo Newman finished fifth for Campbell County with a time of 3:51.94.
In Saturday's finals, Gaskins finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:22.23 for Campbell County and the team of Granat, Gaskins, Debruyne and Newman finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:51.16.
For Thunder Basin, Smith finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23 and finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.15. The team of Thompson, Tuckett, Chambers and Smith finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.91 and Thompson finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.64.
Both the Camels and Bolts will have one last regular season meet next weekend. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will host the Last Chance Meet at 4 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Class 4A state meet will be Feb. 17-19 in Gillette.
