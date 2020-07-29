A trip to San Bernardino, California, wasn’t an option for the Gillette Little League baseball program this year, but the 11-12 team still wanted the chance to compete for its fourth straight state championship.
Gillette hosted the unofficial Little League state tournament over the weekend and its 11- and 12-year-old team dominated the competition. It won all three of its pool games before rolling through the two bracket games to beat the Torrington A team 9-0 in the championship Sunday.
“The kids were super excited to be in the championship on their own field and to (win) it four times in row,” coach Chris Leisy said. “They kept the team together and wanted to win one more.
"This was the last little hoorah they’ve got. All the kids were pretty ecstatic about it.”
With the official state tournament and any regional tournaments canceled because of COVID-19, an alternative was needed to give the Little League season a culminating event.
Gillette Little League came together to make it happen. With the help of about 40 volunteers and the leadership of tournament director Melissa Blankenship, Gillette hosted a four-team state tournament for ages 9-10 and 11-12.
“There was enough leagues in the state that wanted to play and plenty that didn’t want to play, so we just said, ‘Meet in Gillette and we’ll have a tournament,’” Leisy said. “It was good. The kids need some kind of closure when they’re 12 to have a tournament like that.
"They didn’t care what was going on. They just wanted to play.”
Gillette was led by strong pitching performances and only gave up four runs in five games. Tyler Rambo, who threw 14 strikeouts in one game, and Riker Smith, who didn’t give up a run the entire tournament, were among the standouts on the mound.
Gillette also had enough firepower at the plate. Andrew Tilton was the tops with a bat in his hands, hitting three home runs over the weekend.
The title defense came after five consistent games in a row. Leisy said that consistency is uncommon for this age group, especially since the team lost both of its scrimmages leading up to the tournament.
“It’s pretty difficult," he said. "The kids decided to win it and they turned it on. For a 12-year-old to come out, day in day out, and do their job is a good thing.”
Leisy also complimented team manager John Copping for keeping the team from last year together and making sure it had the right attitude each season.
“He’s the one that you want to have managing your team, for sure. He keeps the boys cool and collective and makes sure they’re humble at the same time,” Leisy said. “Being humble at that age is hard to do, but we have one of the most humble groups in the world.
“They didn’t act like idiots on the field. They won and went straight back to work.”
Copping was the coach last summer when Gillette won its third straight state title and then went on to compete in San Bernardino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.