State tournaments for the four remaining fall high school sports are a month away as the football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving seasons enter the final stretch of their regular season as the playoffs inch closer.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools are preparing to peak in the last month of competition.
All eight Camels and Bolt programs will compete this week in Gillette, which includes a homecoming football game and a senior night for local swimmers.
Football
Both the Thunder Basin and Campbell County football teams will host opponents Friday night.
Thunder Basin kicks off against Laramie for the school's homecoming game at 6 p.m. A pep rally for the Bolts will be held at 2 at the football field before the game.
The Bolts (5-1) are coming off a dominating 35-13 win over Kelly Walsh and are ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings.
Laramie is 1-5 with its only win against Campbell County earlier this season.
Coming off a 19-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central, Campbell County (1-5) will be looking for a win at 7 p.m. against Natrona County.
Natrona County (3-3) is coming off a four-overtime thriller against Sheridan. The Mustangs walked away with a 38-31 win over the Broncs.
With only one win, the Camels will likely need at least one more to be considered for a spot in the state playoffs later this month.
Volleyball
Campbell County and Thunder Basin volleyball teams are both coming off two-week breaks from competition. The Bolts and Camels return to the court Thursday night for a rivalry game against each other at 6 p.m. at TBHS.
The match will be the second time the cross-town rivals have met this season. The Bolts beat the Camels in five sets Sept. 12 at CCHS.
Thunder Basin (10-2) is ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings and has a 3-0 conference record so far this season. Campbell County (5-9) is 0-3 in conference play.
While both volleyball teams were originally scheduled to travel to Rapid City for the Border Wars, only Thunder Basin will drive to South Dakota to compete in the one-day tournament Saturday.
The Bolts will take on Spearfish at noon, Rapid City Central at 1:30 p.m. and Douglas at 3.
Swimming and diving
Both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams will host Kelly Walsh for senior night at 5 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Camels are coming off a long weekend in the pool where they went a combined 3-1 through two meets. Campbell County beat Thunder Basin and Sheridan last Friday before traveling to Casper to take on Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Sheridan.
Both Gillette teams will use Friday to prepare for the state met in Laramie on Nov. 5 and 6.
Cross-country
The cross-country teams for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host their only home meet of the season Friday.
The Wayne Chaney Invite will be at Cam-plex Park and will start at 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin ran at Wheatland last weekend while Campbell County took the weekend off.
For game updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
