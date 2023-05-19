Sometimes, it only takes a few hits at the right time to win a softball game.
Thunder Basin experienced that first hand on the second day of the state softball tournament. When the Bolts needed runs, they got them. Now, the team will be fighting Saturday afternoon for a repeat championship.
Thunder Basin softball team will return to the state title game after securing two wins on Friday, the first being a 10-4 win over Cheyenne Central and the second being a 9-7 extra-inning win over Cheyenne East.
Cheyenne Central
The Bolts started the day with a 10 a.m. first pitch against Cheyenne Central. In this game, hits came early and often.
The Bolts defense made big plays through the first two innings, keeping Cheyenne Central scoreless. Coach Doug Cox said the team's timely defense throughout the season has been the key to the team's success and it was the case again on Friday.
On the other side, the offense started hot with five runs in the first inning. Cheyenne Central recorded two outs in the first three batters, but the Bolts were able to get to work despite the outs. Lauren O'Loughlin knocked a two-run homer past center field to score the first run of the game. Kalissa Terrell drove the ball to first and reached on an error as Madlyn Means scored the third run. Danica Shawver hit a double on the next at-bat to bring two more runners home.
"We struggled against (Cheyenne Central pitcher) Izzy (Kelly) when she pitched to us (in Gillette in the regular season), we didn't really score many runs on her, so I was happy with the girls," Cox said. "Top to bottom it takes everybody and the bottom of the lineup did a really good job today."
The Bolts added another run from senior pitcher Ella Partlow whose RBI single brought junior Macie Selfors to the plate.
Cheyenne Central found some life in the third, hitting a home run in the first at-bat of the third inning, but the Bolts defense quickly adjusted and found three consecutive outs. In the bottom of the inning, Terrell hit a home run of her own to bring the lead back to seven.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Cheyenne Central's Cameron Moyte hit a two-RBI triple to bring the score within five. The Bolts didn't respond until the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back RBI singles from Selfors and Partlow. Cheyenne Central brought another runner home with an RBI single in the seventh, but the Bolts' defense found the last out in the next at-bat.
With the win, the Bolts pushed through to face Cheyenne East later on Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne East
Throughout the season, the Bolts have rarely lost. In the few times the team has, it has come at the hands of Cheyenne East. In a winner-goes-to-the-championship game, the Bolts weren't worried about having the energy to get up for the game.
"We knew this game we were both going to be tired, so we decided as a team our dugout is going to have to be really loud," Partlow said. "I think it really payed off in those low moments."
Cheyenne East, fresh of a comeback win over Campbell County, started the game strong with three early runs in the first inning. Thunder Basin went the first two innings cold from the batter's box, a rarity for a team that can rack up runs with short hits or homers.
At the top of the third inning, the Bolts found some offense. A double from Shawver followed by a single from Allie Rodgers set the team up to score once Selfors hit a two-RBI double later in the inning.
The defense on both sides made plays as only one hit was recorded from the bottom of the third through the top of the fifth. The Thunderbirds were able to expand their lead with a home run to push the lead to two.
Just when the Bolts needed hits, they came. A double from Partlow followed by an O'Loughlin double and a Caitline Kaul single tied the game up for Thunder Basin. From there, both teams escaped regulation without allowing another run.
In extra innings, the Bolts timely offense came together once again. Partlow hit a three-run home run with no outs to give Thunder Basin its first lead of the game.
"Honestly, I was trying to clear my mind but I did hear all the fans standing up and being very loud in that moment," Partlow said. "It was really nice to have the community and especially my teammates have my back in that moment."
The Bolts found two more runs from a double and a sac fly to give the team a 9-4 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Cheyenne East didn't go out without a fight, scrapping out three runs of their own. A ground out to Selfors put the game away and brought the Bolts back to the title game.
Partlow finished with two strikeouts and 10 hits allowed through eight innings pitched. The team worked on changing up their sequence in the circle to throw off Cheyenne East as the Thunderbirds have seen Partlow several times this season already.
"That's the one thing about high school softball is you end up playing the same teams a lot — that's why they are battles," Cox said. "We know them, they know us. They will take advantage of what they know, we will take advantage of what we know. It's just who can make adjustments and who can take advantage of those adjustments. That's what it comes down to this time of year."
Thunder Basin will await the results of the Saturday morning matchup between Cheyenne East and Campbell County to find out who the team will face in the championship. In the championship, the Bolts need to win once, while the winner of Cheyenne East vs. Campbell County will need to win twice.
"I feel super honored to be a part of this program because we put a lot on teamship and being there for each other," Partlow said. "Hopefully we repeat and have that same experience with those girls from last year and some of the new girls."
The Bolts will throw the first pitch at 11 a.m.
