The lights flooded Camels Stadium at exactly 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time) while car horns began blaring as they passed by on 12th Street.
There were a handful of Campbell County High School students sitting on the roofs and hoods of their cars in a nearby parking lot, talking with each other while basking in the glow put off by the empty stadium.
Some parents and past CCHS grads put their hazards on and pulled over to gaze at the empty stadium for a minute or two. Maybe a quick memory of a missed tackle or a well-placed cross kick popped into their heads, then the memory was gone and they’d put the truck in drive, honk the horn in solidarity and continue to wherever they were going.
It was like a fireworks display without explosions or the “Oohs” and “Aahs,” just a steady stream of white light illuminating a sporting shrine that many in Gillette regard as special in any number of ways.
Stephanie Murray left home with her daughter Whitney, a 2020 Westwood High School senior, and drove to the Campbell County High School stadium “just to take a picture of the moment and remember it,” she said. “I mean, we don’t know if she’ll actually get to graduate on a stage.”
In another part of Gillette a little south and west a similar scene was playing out at Thunder Basin High School.
Dozens of cars drove along the road looping beside the Thunder Basin stadium, some stopping for a few minutes and almost all honking as they passed by during the 20 minutes the lights were illuminating the empty stadium.
Thunder Basin seniors Kaden Shelledy, Joey Dixon, Rosario Vazquez and Colton Randall were there together to share some of the fond moments they’ve had there.
“We just wanted to take in the memories of 2020,” Shelledy said. “I think the whole lighting up Wyoming was a cool idea. Seeing the football field lit up — it’s been awhile seeing it lit up for football season, beating Sheridan.”
All four of the TBHS students are missing out on senior moments, including Vazquez having Family, Career and Community Leaders of America being canceled. Being at the field Friday night was an opportunity for them to make another memory.
“It’s kind of funny. Your parents tell you, ‘Enjoy your senior year, because it’s your last time to do anything,’” Dixon said. “And our last time was cut about six, seven weeks short.”
At 8:40 p.m., after 20 minutes had gone by, the lights flicked off at both high schools. The students got in some last words of conversation with friends in person, something else that’s novel these days. They then got back in their cars and drove home.
