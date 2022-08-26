The Thunder Basin High School football team couldn't have asked for a much better start to the new season.

The Bolts — who were voted the No. 4 team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason football rankings in Class 4A — pitched a shutout against Cheyenne South on Friday. Thunder Basin beat the Bison 42-0 in Gillette to earn its first win of the season in front of the home crowd.

For more on Thunder Basin's season-opening win, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.