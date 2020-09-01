After competing at Friday’s relays at home, the Camels had big performances against cross-town Thunder Basin, Buffalo and Sheridan on Saturday. It was a pentathlon, so the swimmers had to swim five events in a little over two hours.
“Today’s mindset was just to get through the day. We were all really tired and it hurt a lot,” CCHS sophomore Skye Rehard said.
Rehard was the overall winner of the pentathlon with a time of 4 minutes, 47.90 seconds and used consistency to get it done. Junior teammate Berkeley Christensen won four of the five pentathlon events, but Rehard beat her by nearly eight seconds in the breaststroke to notch the lowest overall time.
With Rehard winning, Christensen taking second and Ryann Drube placing fourth, Campbell County’s top swimmers performed well. But coach Phil Rehard said the effort from some of the underclassmen was the biggest takeaway.
Hailey Creary and Zoe Gallion, both CCHS freshmen, also worked their way into the top 10. Creary took eighth and Gallion finished 10th, while junior Allison Granat placed seventh to give the Camels six out of the 10 top spots.
