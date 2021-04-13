Winning a state championship was one goal for the Gillette Grizzlies high school/U18 hockey team, but it wasn’t the end goal.
The Grizzlies were crowned state champions after beating Pinedale 3-2 in the championship game Feb. 28. While being state champions is nice, the ultimate prize wasn’t going to come in Wyoming.
The state tournament win qualified the team for the USA Hockey National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska. Six weeks removed from the win over Pinedale, the Grizzlies will begin play in the national tournament Thursday afternoon.
“It’s obviously an honor,” said captain Stratton Kohr. “It really is a rewarding feeling after going all season to get to play teams like this and to have a shot at a national championship.
“It just calls for a lot of preparation because you know those other teams aren’t there to mess around. They’re there for a reason.”
The national tournament was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but the Grizzlies made it to the quarterfinals at nationals in 2018 and 2019 under coach George Stilson. Having experienced the national tournament atmosphere before, Stilson is always prepared to explain to other coaches that Wyoming does, in fact, have high school hockey.
“There’s a huge stigma,” Stilson said about representing Wyoming. “People are always like, ‘Ya’ll got hockey?’”
The Grizzlies have beaten Team Wyoming twice this season. Team Wyoming is essentially the high school all-state team, said goaltender Rex Mandarich.
“We beat Team Wyoming twice, with and without our players because we do have three players that play for them,” Mandarich said. “So we know that our team represents Wyoming. We are the best high school hockey team in Wyoming and we just want to go to nationals and make a statement.
“We know that nobody expects anything out of Wyoming.”
Tournament structure
The boys tournament is split into two categories. Division I is made up of 16 teams with players attending the same high school. Division II, where the Grizzlies will compete, is another 16 teams with players coming from multiple schools, according to USAhockey.com.
The Grizzlies roster is made up of 21 players from Thunder Basin High School and three from Campbell County.
The 16 teams in each division will be divided into four pools. The first round of the tournament is a round-robin format where teams play opponents in the same pool.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals Sunday.
Gillette’s pool includes the Seminole Sharks (Florida), the Sun Valley Suns (Idaho) and Northwest Arkansas.
“We beat that Arkansas team a couple years ago in the tournament,” Stilson said. “I don’t know how good they’re going to be this year, but I imagine it will be pretty comparable to us.”
The Sun Valley Suns won the Idaho state championship this year, Stilson said. The Grizzlies beat the Suns last season.
The Seminole Sharks will be the biggest question mark for Stilson and the Grizzlies.
“We’ll take a look at those guys and try and find some common opponents somewhere across the board and try and find some video on those guys and see what they’re all about,” Stilson said.
The Grizzlies will play the Sharks first to start pool play at 4 p.m. Thursday. Gillette will then play Sun Valley at noon Friday before finishing up pool play against Northwest Arkansas at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
“Those teams are like us. They’re really good,” Stilson said. “The talent level is there and the heart, will and desire to compete is there. We just have to want it more than they do every shift of every game.”
Controlled excitement
The national tournament was pushed back several weeks because of COVID, but the Grizzlies have been using the extra time to practice.
Even though the team’s state title win was more than six weeks ago, Kohr said the momentum the Grizzlies gained in the tournament is still there.
“That was a big goal, but this was the end goal,” Kohr said about playing in the national tournament. “To be able to check that box and move onto this one, there’s definitely an advantage as far as confidence for sure.”
The team is excited to get back on the ice to compete for a national title, but it’s also important to maintain composure along the way, Kohr said.
“We’re excited, but it’s a controlled excitement,” Kohr said.
Playoff hockey is a different type of hockey, Kohr said. They have a 21-1-1 record through the state tournament, but the team knows everybody’s record resets the second the first puck is dropped at nationals.
“Everyone is going to be giving their best because it’s do or die,” Kohr said.
