Gillette Wild forward Keedin Denny sniped the opening of the top right shelf with 2:43 left in Thursday’s game to cut the Yellowstone Quake lead to 3-1.
Denny’s goal came with an empty net behind him with the Wild desperate to get some offense during Gillette’s first North American 3 Hockey League home playoff game in two seasons.
Then Yellowstone shut the door with 1:24 left in the third period when forward Jack Harris got past defenders on the right side of the ice and slung the puck into an empty net for the 4-1 final.
The Wild put goalie Luc Haggitt back in as the Wild lost to the Quake at Spirit Hall Ice Arena to open the Fraser Cup Playoffs.
“The biggest thing that’s a disappointment is the want from our guys,” Gillette Wild coach Taylor Shaw said. “They all said they want to be in the playoffs and quite frankly, we didn’t have 20 guys that showed they wanted to be in the playoffs.”
The Wild allowed a goal to Quake forward Will Yates in the first two minutes of the first period. Then the Wild took four penalties, including a double minor late in the period and trailed 1-0 after the first.
“We came out and got a bunch of penalties, which didn’t help,” Denny said, adding that when you’re always playing a man down, “it’s hard to jump on a team.”.
Harris scored a power play goal with 11:48 left in the second period with a slapshot by the blue line that went off a Wild player’s stick and redirected top shelf above Haggitt’s right shoulder. The goal gave Yellowstone a 2-0 lead halfway through the game.
Late in the second period, Yellowstone made it 3-0 when a centering pass as flicked to the top shelf of the Gillette net.
The Wild pulled their goalie with 5:09 left to play, and Denny’s goal gave the Quake “the worst lead in hockey,” (a two-goal lead) but Harris dashed the Wild’s hopes with the late empty-netter.
“We’ve got a young team that’s never been in the playoffs before, so the effort wasn’t quite there at the beginning, which didn’t help,” said Denny, a second-year Wild player. “We tried to bring it back together, but we were just too little too late at the end there.”
The Wild let the Quake go on eight power plays in the game. They scored on one.
“It’s kind of just us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Wild captain Ethan Becker said. “They got a lucky bounce there toward the beginning of the game and they just kind of kept on the gas pedal.”
Haggitt saved 25-28 shots on net, and Quake goaltender Michael Allman saved 34-35.
“We have to get a lot more traffic in front of Allman,” Becker said. “He’s going to stop 99% of shots if he can see them. So you get shots low and get rebounds, that’s when he starts to struggle.”
The Wild travel to Cody to play at the Yellowstone Quake’s Riley Arena in the second game of the best-of-three series at 7:30 p.m. Friday. If Gillette wins, the teams will have a tiebreaker in Cody at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“There’s still hope. We’ve won on the road there this year,” Shaw said. “We’ll digest what we got, and you got to turn the page right away. We know we can beat them. We just got to come ready to go.”
