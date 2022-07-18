Sixty-three traveling softball teams met for the USA Softball of Wyoming state tournament at the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Bicentennial Park this weekend in Gillette.
A state champion was named for each of the 10 age divisions, including U8 machine pitch, U10 B, U10 Rec, U12 B, U12 Rec, U14 B, U14 Rec, U16 B, U16/U18 Rec and U18 B. The B division are the highest level of competition for each age group while rec is the lower division.
The champions
Five teams competed in the U8 machine pitch division, including the Lander Lil Legends, the Casper Lil Rebels, the Rock Springs Storm, the Laramie All-Stars and the Buffalo Heat. Rock Springs took home the title with a 10-5 win over Lander in the championship game Sunday afternoon.
The U10 B division was made up of seven teams from across the state. Teams included the Laramie Lightning, the Cheyenne Extreme, the Gillette Blue Jays, the Wyoming Mystix of Sheridan, WYCO of Cheyenne, the Cody Pride and Wicked 307 of Gillette.
WYCO won the division championship with a 9-4 win over Laramie on Sunday afternoon.
Eight more teams played in the U10 Rec division, including Wicked 307 (Kimberling), the Laramie Rec, the Casper Rebels, the Torrington Thunder, the Lady Lobos of Wheatland, the Buffalo Heat, the Teal Deal of Cheyenne and the Valor Valkyrie of Casper. Results for the U10 Rec division were not available before print deadline.
Three teams from Gillette played in a 10-team U12 B division this weekend. The Blue Jays, Havoc Maroon and Havoc White played alongside WYCO-Kelly of Cheyenne, Wheatland, Cody, Laramie, Sheridan, the Cheyenne Extreme and the Teal Deal of Cheyenne.
Laramie won the championship with a 8-0 win over the Mystix in Sunday’s title game.
The five-team U12 Rec division included Wicked 307, Torrington, Laramie, Lander and the Valor Valkyrie of Casper. Torrington won the title with a 17-9 win over Laramie on Sunday.
Nine teams competed in the U14 B division, including the Blue Jays, the Havoc, WYCO-Barrandey of Cheyenne, Mystix-Kelley of Sheridan, Laramie, Cody, WYCO-Kammerman, Mystix-Czaban of Sheridan and the Valor Valkyrie of Casper. Results of the U14 B division were unavailable before print deadline.
The U14 Rec division featured Torrington, Wheatland, Riverton and Lander. Torrington and Wheatland faced off in the title game Sunday. Results were not available before print deadline.
Wicked 307, Cody, Laramie, WYCO of Cheyenne and the Oil City Stars of Casper competed for the U16 B division title. Laramie won the championship with a 9-5 win over Cody Sunday afternoon.
The U16/18 Rec division included Worland, Rock Springs, Lander and Riverton. Rock Springs won the title with a 13-0 win over Worland in the championship Sunday afternoon.
The U18 B division featured the Havoc, Blue Jays, Wicked 307, WYCO, Casper and the Valor Valkyrie of Casper. Wicked 307 took home the title with a 11-9 win over the Havoc in Sunday’s championship game.
