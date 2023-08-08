Sports are almost never about how you start, and sometimes they aren’t even about how you finish.
The Gillette Roughriders’ finish to the 2023 season isn’t forgettable. They finished as one of the last 16 teams in the nation in the American Legion postseason. The team finished as the runner-up to Cheyenne in the Northwest Regional Tournament, a feat the program has only done once before in 2015. Until Cheyenne won, finishing as a runner-up was as far as any team from Wyoming had ever gotten in American Legion history.
But the way the team fought back is what made it memorable. From being down in a count to facing a deficit in a game to a disappointing tournament run in Jackson, the Roughriders kept swinging. If the Roughriders were down, they were rarely out.
This season was a step in the right direction from last year, and the experience will only set the remaining team up for greater success in the coming years.
“It’s an unbelievable group that really came together this year for a special season,” said coach Nate Perleberg said. “It’s really not about getting second place, they’re going to look back at this some day and realize they were in the final 16. The sacrifice and selflessness in which they play is what it’s all about as a coach.”
A step from last year
The Roughriders closed their 2022 season in a completely different manner. The host team for the regional tournament lost its first two games and became one of the first two teams to be kicked out of the tournament.
At various points, last year’s Roughriders team faltered. They’d take a lead over the Cheyenne Sixers — a team that had defeated Gillette for 11-straight games by the end of the 2022 season. The Roughriders exceeded expectations given how young they were, but the season was a learning year.
But this year the Roughriders grew in their ability to finish and to fight back. If the team had a lead, they would for the most part keep it. Throughout the season, the Roughriders had games where they faced a deficit and rallied at the end when the team was at its most desperate.
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Roughriders won. They won because of the chemistry they had with one another and the belief in themselves as a unit. Perleberg said the group fought like a team in a way that he says is rare to find in sports these days.
“The way they played with each other really reminded me of the last time we got this (runner-up trophy),” Perleberg said while holding the trophy. “They really believed every single day and put in the work. I know not one of them in there was ever worried about him — it was always about the team first.”
Three senior departures
Sunday was the last time Cory Schilling, Brady Richards and Hogan Tystad would step onto the field at Hladky Memorial Stadium in a Roughriders uniform. Schilling, the oldest of three Post 42 baseball-playing Schilling brothers, had been a key contributor for the team for years and will continue to play at the college level.
Even as one of the top players in last year’s dugout, Schilling took another step in 2023, particularly on the mound. He became Perleberg’s most-trusted closer, often coming in during the highest pressure moments of the game and closing it out. Perleberg said the Roughriders haven’t had a true closer like that in a while.
It took until Richards’s last year with Post 42 to become an everyday starter. He switched between catcher and in the outfield while having some of the biggest hits in the regional tournament.
This season was Tystad’s first and last with the Roughriders. A Newcastle native, Tystad spent time with the American Legion team from Spearfish before joining the Roughriders this season. After a slow start to the season, Tystad was one of Gillette’s most consistent batters in the regional tournament.
Perleberg said the three seniors will leave a massive hole in the team in leadership and how they worked each day.
A look to 2024
With three seniors on the roster, the majority of the team will return to Hladky Stadium next year. Four regular contributors for the Roughriders will be entering their final season: Kelby Foss, Dominic Hecker, Grayson Sargent and Riley Schilling. The rest of the current team is heavy with underclassmen like Cason Loftus, Mason Drube, Seth Petersen and Karver Partlow.
Only one 2023 senior had spent a significant amount of playing time with the Roughriders entering the season. Next year will bring new opportunities for players who have been developing in the system like Richards did. Another player from around the area might be willing to drive an hour-long trek to Gillette to play for the Roughriders like Tystad did.
The past two years have been big growing years for the Roughriders team. The team learned how to lose, and the team learned how to lose better in 2023. Fueled by the best finish in program history, the Roughriders can continue to build in hopes of becoming Gillette’s first ever regional champion team.
“It’s a long ways away, obviously, but the regional experience the last three years you saw us get a little better each year to make the run we did this year,” Perleberg said. “It’s a young group of guys — a group that’s not satisfied.”
