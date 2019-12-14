Rapid City Central had all the tools to give an undersized Thunder Basin boys basketball team all kinds of trouble Friday night — plenty of size and athleticism, along with adequate outside shooting.
But the Bolts prevailed anyway, pulling away late for the 78-66 win. It was nip and tuck from the very start and Thunder Basin’s 3-point shooting carried them for the second straight night.
Hayden Sylte led the way with 21 points on 7 triples and he was red hot in the first half. His teammates were feeding him the ball at every opportunity and he drained three 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters.
“It felt good. My teammates were getting me a lot of good shots and I was just shooting them and they were going in,” Sylte said. “I had a game last year at this time that was pretty close to this, but this was probably my best one so far.”
TBHS made 11 3’s in the first half, but Rapid City was relentless attacking the rim and led 42-41 going into the locker room. Throughout the first half, the biggest lead was just six points by Rapid City and that only lasted about 10 seconds.
There were 16 lead changes during the first two quarters alone and the closely-fought game continued into the second half. The Bolts grabbed the lead for good a little over two minutes into the third quarter, but the gap was never more than seven points until the final two minutes.
It was Sylte’s seventh 3 that gave Thunder Basin the 48-45 lead with 5:40 left in the third quarter, before McKale Holte and Mason Hamilton both knocked down a triple to boost the Bolts to a 57-51 lead.
Another 3 from Hamilton gave TBHS a 60-53 advantage in the final minute after some crafty ball movement from the Bolts. But Rapid City answered with a 3 of its own to close the gap to 60-56 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior Blaine Allen scored five of the first six TBHS points in the fourth quarter with a three and a driving layup to extend the lead to 66-61. The Cobblers answered with a layup, but Hamilton came right back with a tough step-back 3 to make it 69-63 with 4:42 on the clock.
It was still a six-point game, 71-65, at the three-minute mark after a pair of free throws from Deegan Williams. But the Bolts closed the game on a 7-1 run, while going 7-8 from the free throw line.
“We got some stops down the stretch. Blaine Allen and everybody got some big rebounds, and we hit some free throws and were able to close the game out,” TBHS coach Rory Williams.
Hamilton scored 11 of his 18 points and Allen had 11 of his 16 in the second half. Hamilton can’t get enough of Thunder Basin’s run-and-gun, 3-point shooting style through two games.
“I love it. This is like the high school dream for basketball,” he said.
The Bolts finished with 16 3-pointers Friday night after making 19 during their blowout win Thursday. Hamilton and Allen’s shots are both already falling this season even with the tough transition from football.
“There’s a big difference between throwing a football and shooting a basketball and running up and down the court,” Hamilton said.
The win moves Thunder Basin to 2-0 on the season and the two games couldn’t have been more different. Thursday the Bolts dominated from the tip-off against Cody, but Friday their so-called weaknesses were tested.
“They were better defensively (than Cody). They were obviously taller, stronger, more experienced,” Rory Williams said. “They were getting to the basket way too much early and when they get to the rim, that’s all she wrote, because we don’t have a rim protector.”
Rapid City did exploit the paint for large part of the game, until the TBHS started stepping in and taking charges to stop the straight line drives. On offense, the Bolts continued to hit tough shots and showed that when they are on from deep, they are very tough to beat.
“This is how we want to play. This is how we expect to play. We’ve got a bunch of good shooters,” Sylte said. “McKale went off last night, Blaine went off last night and tonight was a new night. Tomorrow it’ll be somebody else.
“We have so many shooters that we can play like this every game.”
Sylte led the team with his 21 points, Hamilton had 18, Allen had 16, while Holte quietly racked up 14 on the night.
