The Gillette College men’s and women’s rodeo teams had good showings at this year’s College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.
The Pronghorn women qualified as a team after finishing second in the region with 2,195 points in the regular season. Gillette qualified three women — Ellie Bard, Emily Knust and Talli Pokorny — in a total of four events.
Gillette also qualified two men — Myles Kenzy and Bodie Mattson — in tie-down roping and team-roping respectively.
Bard had the strongest showing for Gillette at nationals. She finished tied for third in the short go for barrel racing Saturday with a time of 14.14 seconds. Her third-place run in the short go put her at fifth in the nation in the average with a time of 57.34 through the four rounds.
Bard started the week with an 11th-place finish in the first round (14.6). She tied for 12th in the second round with a time of 14.46 and finished third in the third round with a time of 14.22 to qualify for the short go.
Bard wasn’t the only Pronghorn to compete during Saturday’s championships. Kenzy finished sixth in the short go for tie-down roping with a score of 8.7. His sixth-place finish in the championships put him at eighth in the nation in the average with a score of 46.9 in four rounds.
Kenzy finished 14th in the first round with a score of 11.9, tied for 12th in the second round with a score of 12.5 and finished 24th in the third round with a score of 13.8.
Mattson also had a successful showing for the Pronghorn men. After finishing with no scores in the first and second rounds of team-roping, Mattson and partner Trae Smith of Casper College won the third round with a time of 4.8.
Mattson qualified for the CNFR after finishing third in the region in heading with 490 points. Smith was a former Gillette College athlete before transferring to Casper.
For the Pronghorn women, Knust tied for 23rd in the first round of breakaway roping with a score of 2.8 and finished 29th in the second round with a score of 4.2. She bounced back to tie for 11th in the third round with a score of 2.7 but did not qualify for the short go.
She qualified for nationals for breakaway roping after finishing second in the region with a score of 460 points. Her third rounds put her at 15th in the average, assistant coach Anna Rorison said.
Knust also qualified for the CNFR in goat-tying after finishing seventh in the region with 420 points. She tied for 37th in the first round with a score of 7.1, tied for 26th in the second round with a score of 6.9 and tied for 18th in the third round with a score of 6.7. Her three scores put her at 18th in the average.
Pokorny also competed in the breakaway roping event at nationals. She tied for 34th in the first round with a score of 3.3 but did not score in the second or third round.
The Pronghorn women finished 16th as a team with a score of 125. The Gillette men finished 30th with a score of 95.
