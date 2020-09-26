The first sporting event I covered in Gillette was an American Legion Post 42 Roughriders baseball game on a Thursday morning this past summer.
It was the Roughriders’ first game in the 35th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament. I was covering baseball while former News Record sports writer Miles Englehart broke the news that Gillette College had just lost all of its athletics programs, aside from rodeo.
As Miles scrambled to get in contact with college officials and now-former players and coaches, I sat and watched a baseball game. Even before finding my seat, I knew the game wouldn’t be the big news of the day.
But I realized quickly I was still in for something special.
Senior Hayden Sylte threw a five-inning perfect game that day, striking out five and throwing just 55 pitches while the Roughriders cruised to an 8-0 victory. After the win, rather than boast about his performance or his statistics, Sylte had one simple message.
“Teams saw this and they saw the score and everything that happened and they’re going to throw their best at us, which is what we want,” Sylte said. “I think it puts it in the back of their head the rest of the tournament that we’re legit.”
Three months later, Sylte has moved into his new home at North Dakota State University. He is the first athlete of Roughrider head coach Nate Perleberg’s program to go straight to a Division 1 baseball program out of high school.
Sylte had the composure to impress college scouts who came to watch him pitch, Perleberg said, something not every high school athlete can do.
“You have to perform on the days where guys come to see you,” Perleberg said. “On that day that Hayden got seen, he was just really good.
“Obviously, you have to be good for a lot of days for people to start following you, but when they came and watched he really had his best start of the year in front of three or four scouts.”
Mason Powell, who plays baseball for Montana State University in Billings, was Sylte’s teammate for the past five seasons. He and Sylte were promoted to the varsity Roughriders team the same year, when Powell was a sophomore and Sylte a freshman.
“Coming right from Gillette, you don’t get a whole lot of DI guys, especially for baseball,” Powell said. “That’s really tough to do and it was just a major and awesome surprise to hear.
“It wasn’t unexpected because we knew he was so good and had so much potential, but at the same time you’re just proud to have been his teammate.”
Perleberg said he rarely brings freshman up to the varsity squad, but Sylte wasn’t a typical freshman. The JV coach at the time, Allen Hemeyer, joked with Perleberg that he was poaching his players right before the postseason.
Now the assistant on varsity, Hemeyer said he soon realized it was probably for the best.
“We’re usually pretty patient with players. There haven’t been a lot of freshmen who have played varsity baseball,” Perleberg said. “We knew it was the right move after one or two appearances with us. He didn’t see the field the rest of the year for JV.
“We needed to see if he could get guys out at the varsity level and he’s always had composure. No moment is too big for him and that’s what we noticed right away.”
Sylte has been on NDSU’s campus for about a month and has already begun adjusting to the higher level of competition. Despite COVID-19 restrictions limiting player participation at first, he’s already been able to throw live innings against his collegiate teammates.
“Everything kind of gets exploded,” Sylte said. “If you make one bad pitch they’re going to take advantage of it. If you miss a spot and get down in counts, they’re going to be sitting on a pitch and can do some damage on that. You definitely have to limit your mistakes.”
Slyte’s experience in practice so far has been one simulated live inning and one intersquad live inning, but that small sample makes him excited for the spring season.
“I want to see how much we can grow,” Sylte said. “Hopefully, we still get to play and see what can happen during the spring.”
One of Sylte’s favorite things about being a DI athlete, something that Perleberg said probably drew him to NDSU, is the athletic facilities.
“Coming up here on my visit I definitely knew they had great facilities,” Sylte said. “It’s definitely different getting to actually use them. Getting to play at such nice fields, it’s pretty amazing.”
Powell and Perleberg both said they’ll be big Bison fans.
“It’s satisfying for me just knowing how hard he’s worked for it and the type of kid that he is,” Perleberg said. “Sending a kid like that to a program like (I know) that they’re going to get the best work ethic every day and the best version of Hayden every single day, because that’s what we’ve seen for four years.
“Obviously, the Division I label is exciting, but it’s even more exciting to know the kind of person we sent them. I’m anxious to follow NDSU here in the next four years and hopefully watch him play as well.”
