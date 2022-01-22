The Campbell County High School boys basketball team lost its second straight conference game Saturday, losing 55-49 to Kelly Walsh in Casper.
The Trojans went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. Kelly Walsh lost 61-53 to No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday to start the conference season while the Camels lost 65-52 to No. 3-ranked Sheridan at home.
The Trojans took an early 19-12 lead after the first quarter but the Camels were able to battle back and trim the lead down to 30-28 going into the locker room at halftime. After a big third quarter gave Campbell County a 46-42 lead, the No. 2-ranked Trojans were able to regain the lead and hold on at the free throw line late to seal the win.
Freshman Rylan Robertson and senior Jace Walter led the team with 10 points followed by seniors Austin Crimm and Jason Fink with nine points apiece.
The Camels fell to 3-9 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the court next weekend for a big crosstown rivalry game against No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin.
The Camels and Bolts will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
